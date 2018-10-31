Fever 104 FM's cupid encounters

MUMBAI: Fever 104 FM played cupid for millennials on 28 October with their show Ishqiaaon. The RJs who hosted the show were- RJ Glenn and RJ Rangeeli Ruchi from Fever 104 FM. The listeners were taken on a cruise date-Mumbai Maiden, where they met with the RJs for the first time.

The format was that of a blind date, but only simpler, as the major foot-work of finding the date was done by the radio station. The show included some ice-breaking games were played to initiate conversations between prospective couples. On the radio channel’s regular morning show, Mad Mornings, RJ Glenn and Rangeeli Ruchi helped listeners find Raj and Simran respectively. The listeners were urged to share their details- their birth date, name, and what they are looking for, through messages and their identity remained concealed, if they weren’t comfortable with sharing it.

RJ Glenn shared in his signature style, “Mana Ki Pyaar Ek Dhoka Hai, Lekin Mad Mornings Par Ishqiaaon Mauke Pe Chauka Hai (with consent), because even we believe no means no. We wanted to celebrate love and dating and I think personally, the way to go about with it is adventurous be a bit carefree, add a bit of recklessness and have a 104% clear intention, this is something I would go by and hope that someone finds their soul mate.”

RJ Glenn’s female counterpart, RJ Ruchi shared, “In Mumbai, life starts from your house and ends at the office. All work and no play has left no scope for Pyar Ek Khel. But with Ishqiaaon, we gave people a chance to stop worrying about deadlines for once and start exploring their loveline!”

In this current world of Swipe right and Swipe Left, this kind of initiative was much needed and Fever 104 FM made it happen.