Badshah is the name of a journey filled with challenges, ups and downs: Ranjit Pathak on 'Naam Badshah'

MUMBAI: Rapper-turned Badshah recently debuted as Radio Jockey on RED FM with his show, Naam Badshah, whose debut episode aired on 22 September 2018. RED FM Programming Head Ranjit Pathak spills beans on both the show and the reason for behind choosing Badshah for it.

On Badshah’s debut as RJ with Red FM, Pathak said, “Badshah is now ruling the music scene in Mumbai and has grown in every dimension, including as a music director, rapper, lyricist, businessman and as a human being. This is one story that needs to be told and hence Red FM has brought to you a show about Badshah, Naam Badshah. The name itself signifies the royalty the show will carry and who better to host it than the man himself- Badshah. Also, it’s for the first time on Radio the King of Rap Badshah will be seen as a radio jock on the show.”

On being asked why they roped in Badshah for the show, Ranjit Pathak further revealed, “It feels just like it is yesteryear when the rapping scene in India came alive and today we cannot imagine the Indian or Bollywood music in particular without rap. Almost every superhit Bollywood film with big names as star cast feel a rap song in their movie as an essential element. And when it comes to the composing of a song, who do they turn to? Of course, it’s Badshah, who has become the poster boy of rap scene in India. But there is more to Badshah, which is the name of a journey filled with challenges, ups and downs and that’s what Naam Badshah is all about. The show is about the making of Badshah. I would say that Badshah and RED FM is organically a perfect match for each other and this synergy is the best platform to bring this untold story out to the aspirational youth of the country.”

“We hope the youth who look up to Badshsh as inspiration will not just connect but learn from these stories and get the mantra to pursue their dreams,” he concluded.

Naam Badshah dives into Badshah’s life and unravel his musical journey from a boy next door to a successful rapper-singer in India. His professional discovery of various talents as well as perks from his personal life will be brought to the fore through this show.

Also Read: Badshah hosts a new show on RED FM