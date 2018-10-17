92.7 BIG FM launches 'Dilli Ka Bhukhyamantri' campaign with BIG MJ Khurafati Nitin

MUMBAI: 92.7 BIG FM is all set to entertain Delhites with the launch of its campaign ‘Dilli Ka BhukhyaMantri – The Prime Minister of everything related to food’. The campaign will be led by celebrity MJ Khurafati Nitin who will engage with and address the concerns raised by listeners regarding their worries related to food available across the city. Kick starting October 16, the show will be aired at 8 am onwards from Monday to Saturday.

Besides this, the well-known MJ will be seen exploring and discovering the real flavours of the capital city along with his ministers across platforms. MJ Khurafati Nitin, who is also known as a BIG foodie himself, would not only offer creative ideas to resolve the food problems, but would also visit famous food destinations along with his ‘Mantri Mandal’ comprising of cabinet ministers having a passion for food. The MJ would be extending a similar opportunity for listeners to be a part of his ministry and accompany him during his visits to these eateries. The campaign will have various segments where MJ Nitin will interact with celebrity guests and present them with food-related challenges in a fun and engaging way.

Speaking about the campaign, spokesperson from 92.7 BIG FM said, “With changing times, the radio industry is also witnessing a major transformation in terms of its approach and content. We at BIG FM have always thrived by keeping up with changing times. The intent behind this campaign is to engage with Delhites and resolve food issues affecting them which will further help in uplifting their food experience. We are confident that the audience will love this format and will associate with this campaign.”

While MJ Nitin would be quoting fun tips with an aim to rescue his fans from tricky food related situations, he will also keep listeners hooked with interactive and rich segments throughout the week during the entire campaign. The campaign which will be executed across platforms has received great support from well-known celebrities including the likes of Sonu Nigam, Rhea Chakraborty, Varun Mitra, Aayush Sharma, Warina Hussain, Manushi Chillar and Sharman Joshi to name a few.