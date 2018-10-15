92.7 Big FM completes 12 years in Bengaluru

MUMBAI: It’s celebration time for 92.7 BIG FM Bengaluru, one of India’s largest radio network as it successfully completes 12 years in Bengaluru. 92.7 BIG FM has been one of the top radio stations for the listeners in Bangalore. The Bengaluru station is famous for its regional connect with the people and community. The music content is very focused and is region-centric with popular RJs in Bengaluru - Actor/MJ Rohitt, Tv Presenter/Host Rashmi, 'relatable' persona- Shruti & others.

For RJ Shruti, one of the most sought-after MJs of the radio network in the city, it has been a decade-long journey. She says, “It’s been a decade with Big and we have grown together and evolved with time. Personally, for me, my journey started with being this bubby talkative girl on air to this bubbly talkative responsible girl!!! My persona hasn’t changed but the impact of what Big FM has let me do has changed many lives.”

MJ Shurti, who also got her pseudonym, Pat Pat Pataki because of Big FM, remembers of few memorable campaigns she did with Big FM, “My “Be Santa campaign helped 300 lesser privileged kids have a games room at their school. We stocked it up with toys, board games, cricket kits, cycles and more. The Wings for Women menstrual hygiene awareness campaign collected three lakh plus sanitary pads which were distributed amongst women in garment factories and government colleges. My ongoing “Traffic Tuesday” campaign has helped reduce traffic violations in Bengaluru also making me the Brand Ambassador for the Bengaluru Traffic Police Department. The list can go on and I cannot thank BIG FM enough for giving me everything I had dreamed of in fact more.”

She adds, “I must mention, our then CEO Tarun Katial made us feel very special. We changed formats, our positioning changed, but talents were retained and nurtured with faith and belief. After a decade if I’m still with Big, it’s because monotony hasn’t set it… every day there is something to look forward to something to give back to the society.”

With a tagline, Suno Sunao, Life Banao, the radio network is a hub to many iconic Radio Jockeys or as now known as Music Jockeys across regions & Key Metros. The highlight of 92.7 BIG FM Bengaluru is the playing of retro songs primarily and hence it is known for AndiGu Hit EndendiGu Hit radio station-Hit The Hit Rehenge. The station also has a devotional programme called Suprabhatam hosted by MJ Divyashree.

Additionally, BIG FM also has a bunch of Marquee shows led by celebrity Radio Jockeys like Annu Kapoor (Suhaana Safar with Anu Kapoor), Anu Malik (The 90s Show with Anu Malik), Zain Khan Durrani (Lamhe with Zain) & Neelesh Misra (Yaadon Ka Idiot Box) which are currently on-going.

MJ Rashmi, however, has been here the longest, even before the station went on air- 12 years 4 months and in her own words, “literally completed a dozen years here!”. Sharing her experience, she says, “BIG FM has shown me how Microphone is one of the best weapon as well as a friend to touch people, 12 Big years have made my voice a face today with mass and class following. BIG FM has managed to keep me hooked on to my chair (read studio chair in front of the mic) like how!! 12 years and still counting, it is one of the most dynamic places to work. With this growing era of digitalisation radio still has a special place for people in their heart through which we rule the charts.”