| 12 Oct 2018
92.7 BIG FM dedicates three-hour show along with Sanam band on Amitabh Bachchan’s birthday
18 Jul 2018

Private FM Stations | 92.7 BIG FM | Amitabh Bachchan | Sanam Band | Sonu Nigam | MJ Rani |

MUMBAI: One of India’s renowned radio stations, 92.7 BIG FM dedicated a three-hour long show, yesterday, to Bollywood’s megastar Amitabh Bachchan, on the occasion of his 76th birthday. It was joined by Sanam band.

Through a special musical tribute, BIG FM celebrated his birthday as the pop band, Sanam played retro song covers between 12 pm to 3 pm on MJ Rani’s show.

In a career spanning over 40 years, Big B has ruled, both, the silverscreen and hearts of people. Sanam band crooned unplugged versions of Amitabh’s iconic songs, while the fun element of the show was kept alive by MJ Rani. Besides, the morning band hosted by MJ Siddharth had a nostalgic ride, where they reminiscenced the struggle times of the legendary actor in a ‘Fight Back Special’ show. The listeners were left in tears as thy tuned into this show.

Besides, sensation Sonu Nigam also mimicked some of the famous dialogues of Big B. Staying aligned to the brand’s ethos of delivering more promising music, the radio network’s ode to the 'Shahenshah of Bollywood’ was musical in every sense.

BIG FM’s celebration of Amitabh’s birthday was indeed noteworthy. The radio station also shared interesting trivia and anecdotes from the actor’s life.

