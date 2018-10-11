MYFM becomes official radio partner for Gujarat Fortune Giants Pro Kabaddi League

MUMBAI: MY FM, the radio arm of Dainik Bhaskar group, has partnered with Gujarat Fortune Giants for the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2018. The radio network has become the official radio partner of the Gujarat Fortune Giants. As part of the partnership, the radio station will be hosting a series of on air activities across various platforms that will include on-ground activities and on air initiatives.

The content will primarily be driven by all its three stations in Gujarat, namely Ahmedabad, Surat and Rajkot. The collaboration is aimed at resulting in a creative, innovative and a mutually beneficial partnership.

Commenting on the association, MY FM Business Head Rahul Namjoshi said, "We are happy to associate with the dynamic team Gujarat Fortune Giants. The previous seasons of Pro Kabaddi League have received overwhelming response and this season looks promising. It has always been our priority to bring interesting content and unique experiences to our listeners. From organizing Kabaddi classes to giving away GFG original merchandise, to conducting friendly matches between residents in select housing societies, we are bringing opportunity for our listeners to be a part of the exciting league.”

For this association, MY FM has planned an on air festival of Kabaddi with programming to help bring Kabaddi champions closer to the listeners. On daily basis, the GFG team anthem and specially compiled Piyush Mishra poem will be played. The network will have bytes of team player aired across all the three stations. Special segments like Kamaal Hai Kabaddi and Gaano Ki Raid will be promoting the day's matches. Fans can win official team merchandise by participating in Khel Kabaddi Ka, an RJ led contest.

In a unique promotional initiative, MY FM is organizing visits to 16 societies by its RJs,in six of these societies, the network is conducting two matches - Fathers Vs Fathers and Mothers Vs Mothers. With an aim to reach out to fans and educate masses on the sport, it is also organizing Kabaddi ki class, a fun and entertainment session on Kabaddi tricks and learnings.

GFG fans will be able to experience the most seamless kabaddi playing and listening experience with MYFM. The GFG team members and promoters will be visiting MY FM studios to interact with fans.