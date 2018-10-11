Magic 106.4 FM makes Garba more happening with 'Dance with Madhuri'

MUMBAI: The festivities in India have begun and with Navratri just around the corner, everyone is all set for nonstop fun and dance grooving to the foot tapping Garba beats. To match up with the festive craziness, Magic 106.4 FM has joined hands with Dance with Madhuri and has launched Garba coaching classes. Dance with Madhuri is an online dance academy venture by Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit, which gives its users the chance to learn various dance styles from the best choreographers.

Commenting on this new collaboration, Madhuri Dixit says, “Dance is an expression of spirit and life. With the Navratri season around the corner, we at dancewithmadhuri.com are collaborating with Magic 106.4 FM for exclusive Garba coaching classes. I urge all the listeners to tune into their festive mood and participate in this contest. The few selected winners will get an opportunity to get coached by the very popular Kruti Mahesh, who is an expert choreographer and a part of my team at dancewithmadhuri.com.”

To recognise the Garba skills of Mumbaikars Magic 106.4 FM got popular choreographer Kruti Mahesh on board to provide Garba training. Kruti Mahesh has extensively worked with Madhuri Dixit and is also a part of her online academy. Kruti Mahesh went on ground to train the selected winner societies and enhance their Garba dance skills. Taking the garba hype a step further, some lucky listeners also won passes for popular pandals making the festivities brighter for them.

Commenting on the Garba coaching classes concept, Magic FM COO Nisha Narayanan says, “Magic 106.4 FM always stays true to its words, which is ‘Jee Le Zara’. With Garba coaching classes the idea was to engage with the listeners giving them another reason to celebrate the festivities. Dance with Madhuri was a perfect platform which enabled us to get on board a talented choreographer like Kruti Mahesh to teach Garba to our listeners. Being a relatively new channel, I personally think Magic106.4 FM has made a huge progress in terms of programming and reaching out to the listeners while taking small steps in building a connect with them.”