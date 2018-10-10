RadioandMusic
Fever FM’s RJ Anmol to host Radio Connex 2018
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

MUMBAI: Radio Connex, one of a kind radio celebration is all set to be held today in Mumbai.

With mind-blowing enthusiasm, the radio industry has shown towards this gathering, its quite exciting to see everyone from the radio industry under one roof. Well this massive event will be hosted by RJ Anmol, whom where he shares a few words,

Speaking about the same RJ Anmol said, "The only plan is there is no plan. It’s a Radio event, it is unplanned, that's how radio works and only when it is unplanned it comes from the heart. Also, I am from the industry itself ya, it's about my people and I know them.”

"This event would just feel like a family having fun," he further added.

Well as RJ Anmol would host the show, we are super excited to watch him slay his 'anchor styles' at Radio Connex.

