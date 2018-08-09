Radio City continues to influence the nation with highest listenership

MUMBAI: Radio City has once again emerged as the number 1 FM broadcaster as per the recent AZ Research Baseline Study 2018. With listenership amassing a whopping 6.7 crores across 34 markets, Radio City has consolidated its PAN India leadership position and reiterated its popularity amongst radio fans in the country. The report summarizes city wise as well as zone wise listenership data and shows trends in each part of the country.

Radio City achieved the highest listenership of 86 lakhs in Mumbai and topped the charts in Pune (40 lakh), Nagpur (20 lakh), Nagar (7 lakh), Baroda (11 lakh), Surat (35 lakh) and Jaipur (19 lakh), thereby achieving the highest listenership of 2.9 crores in the West zone. Similarly, the South Zone and North Zone also witnessed Radio City dominating the markets with the top listenership of 1.8 crores and 1.9 crores respectively. Some of the noteworthy highlights of this performance include Radio City attaining the highest listenership of 59 lakhs and 103 lakhs in Bangalore and Delhi respectively.

Radio City’s continued dominance in listenership is a direct reflection of the successful philosophy of ‘Rag Rag Mein Daude City’ that aims to invoke the feeling of city passion amongst the citizens. It also galvanizes a stronger emotional connect through a ‘micro local’ content approach that depicts the city’s fabric, culture and nuances.

Radio City Chief Creative Officer Kartik Kalla, said, “Radio is undoubtedly considered as the most accessed, trusted and credible medium in both metro and non-metros. Radio City’s unique approach of providing listeners with innovative localized content and integration across digital, on air and on-ground avenues has seen a surge in popularity of the network across cities. AZ research findings of Radio City, reaching across 6.7 crore Indians, is a testament of the loyalty that our listeners across the nation have bestowed upon us. This is extremely encouraging for the Radio City team to continue its commitment towards providing our listeners with the best radio experience in the industry.”