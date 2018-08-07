MY FM's presents 'Tamara Bhai' led by a female character

MUMBAI: MY FM launches a humour property just for Rajkot market, it is the first female character led humour property in Rajkot called as Tamara Bhai.

The character features a young housewife who is deeply influenced by whatsapp forwards. She discusses a range of topics from Bollywood, celebrity’s’ lifestyle, current affairs to reality shows. A fitness freak and adherent follower of a renowned Yoga guru, in these discussions with her friends Shobana and Rasila, she draws a comparison with her husband everytime.

The fun and entertaining sparkler is surely going to give the listeners a dose of laughter in their normal routine day.

Commenting on the initiative, MY FM Business Head Rahul Namjoshi says, “Gujarat is our focus market, this new property is another attempt to further up the entertainment quotient. We hope this sparkler helps in lightening up people’s stressful days and brings joy to their lives.”

Commenting on the initiative MY FM National Programming Head, Vinay Manek says, “Concepts like these have been catching a lot of eyeballs as they are practical and can be related to in our day to day lives. Tamara Bhai is one such initiative which reflects the housewives thoughts and functioning in Rajkot. A hyperlocal concept which is sure to bring smiles and resonate well with our Rajkot listeners.”