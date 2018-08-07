ENIL launches its first international radio Kool 104 with Farhan Akhtar

MUMBAI: Hyderabad gets its first English language radio station. ENIL has launched its first ever international radio station that is called Kool 104. The launch was attended by the multi-talented playback singer, film director, screenwriter, producer, actor and television host, Farhan Akhtar.

The music is carefully picked from the latest international chartbusters with some evergreen hits which will be played in the afternoon. This will truly be a friend for fans of international sensations like Justin Bieber, The Chainsmokers, Rihanna, Coldplay, Ariana Grande, Maroon 5, DuaLipa, Selena Gomez and more.

The station comes with a great line up of RJs. Kool Sana who goes on-air from 7 am to 12 noon. 12 to 4pm is Kool Deep who knows every bit of trivia about international rock and pop acts.

The snarky but entertaining and chilled out Kool Savio, who does the evening drive show from 4-9 pm and the host of the night show, Kool Paran, who takes to the airwaves from 9 pm- 12 midnight.

The launch event saw Farhan take to the stage to unveil the logo of Kool 104. When asked about the event, Farhan says, “I have grown up listening to classic bands and artists from the 70’s, 80’s and 90’s. Most of them have influenced my song writing and music. So I’m sure Hyderabad’s first international station – Kool 104 - will keep everyone entertained with the best international hits.”

ENIL Chief Programming Officer Tapas Sen comments, “We are very happy to be launching an international radio station in Hyderabad. With this new station, we now cover all three languages in the city, Telugu with Mirchi 98.3, Hindi with Mirchi 95 and English with Kool 104. As with all our stations, the product was devised after a lot of research and we hope that people love the content on Kool as much as we loved coming up with it!”

Radio Mirchi recently launched a station in Gujarat with a few more under pipeline in the same state.

Also Read: Gujarat CM sends his first DM to Bharuch on Mirchi’s launch