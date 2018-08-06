RadioandMusic
Gujarat CM sends his first DM to Bharuch on Mirchi’s launch
MUMBAI: On Saturday, Radio Mirch kicked off its expansion in Gujarat with the first new station in Bharuch, inaugurated by none other than the Gujarat Chief Minister, Shri Vijay Rupani.

He was also the first guest on the station and the first segment on Mirchi 92.3 in Bharuch was a direct message (DM) to the people of Bharuch from the CM himself.

Mirchi already has six extremely popular stations in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat and Rajkot (including Mirchi Love). As part of the expansion, Mirchi is entering six new cities including Bharuch, Junagadh, Jamnagar, Palanpur, Mehsana and Bhavnagar. Now many more people across the state will be able to tune in and listen to their favourite RJs like RJ Dhvanit, RJ Kunal, RJ Vashisht and of course RJ Sayema and RJ Rochie on-air.

Mirchi promises to play the best of Bollywood music along with carefully curated content - including celeb chats, comedy and infotainment - which the brand is famous for!Listeners will be kept hooked by taking up discussions on topics that are most relevant to the youth of today.

Speaking on this occasion Chief Minister of Gujarat Shri Vijay Rupani says, “I am extremely happy that Radio Mirchi is setting up stations in so many new locations in Gujarat. I wish them the very best and am sure that it is only a matter of time before it becomes as much a part of the social and cultural fabric of all these towns as it is in Ahmedabad, Baroda, Surat and Rajkot already!”

Radio Mirchi Cluster Head- Gujarat Bithindra Biswas commented that, “We are extremely happy to be expanding into so many new cities. With the launch of Bharuch and the upcoming five more locations, we will be present in 10 cities across the state. We always strive to provide the best content everywhere we go and this is our plan for these new cities as well. We hope the audience enjoys what we put on-air as much as we enjoyed devising it.”

Here’s looking forward to a fresh and dynamic FM station – backed by the leading radio brand in the country –keeping Gujarat khush!

