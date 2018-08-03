RadioandMusic
RNM
| 04 Aug 2018
radio
News
RJ Praveen hosts RED FM new story-telling venture 'Short-cuts'
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Private FM Stations | Red FM | Short-cuts | RJ Praveen | Nisha Narayanan | Ek Kahani Aisi Bhi | The Headphone Show |

MUMBAI: Storytelling and radio have been well connected since the inception of radio. The listeners love listening to unique and meaningful stories, which have a great message to it. Over the years, the process of storytelling took new looks. And, the latest addition to this is Short-cuts by RED FM.

Well, the makers of RED FM have launched a very interesting concept. This is not an ordinary story-telling show.

“Stories have always been connected to the audience, so thought of getting one show back on the same, but with a different format. So Short-cuts was the idea because time is running too fast and people have no time for attentive listening for an hour or so,” says the narrator, RJ Praveen.

Short-cuts is a small two-minute segment, where RJ Praveen, from RED FM Kolkata, will narrate the story based on real-life incidents.

“Basically the story will be fictional while the plot will be based on a real-life story. We have worked on the story backwards. This segment has no time limit and it will be played around 10-12 times a day. But I must say, these stories will leave the listeners with a thought and speechless at the end,” Praveen adds.

Commenting on the programme RED FM COO Nisha Narayanan says, “Story-telling and audio narratives are back with a bang and listeners are looking forward to exciting storytelling formats on radio. With, our previous storytelling programmes like Ek Kahani Aisi Bhi and The Headphone Show being widely appreciated by our listeners, we thought of innovating in the storytelling format with Short-cuts. With most listeners running behind their busy schedules, this time we have tweaked the story-telling format to a swift one, accompanied by short films for every story on the digital platform. The two minutes stories will have twisted and exciting endings.”

A team of five works on these stories at the Kolkata station, which is, then, shared to all RED FM stations. Stories are worked on each day and by the end of the week, there are eight story ideas, out of which, the top three are selected. Every Monday, three new stories are released on-air, which is on rotation for the entire week.

The stories will not just be limited to the audio vision. Interestingly, the stories will also have a visual format, where the entire plot is enacted and is available on RED FM’s Facebook page.

It’s been four weeks since the segment has begun and the response is amazing. There are listeners sharing their stories to RED FM and Praveen, via, Facebook, is asking them to get featured.

related stories
private fm stations  |  03 Aug 2018

RED FM launches its 67th station in Nanded

MUMBAI: RED FM, with its tagline Bajate Raho, has stretched its arms, by launching a new station at one of the most populous cities in India i.e. Nanded.

RED FM made the announcement on its social media. Have a look at their post:

private fm stations  |  03 Aug 2018

RJs Salil and Archana visit different localities in Mumbai and help solve issues along with authorities

MUMBAI: This monsoon, Radio City to free Mumbaikars of their monsoon woes through one of its kind Kar Mumbaikar initiative. The idea of the campaign aims at resolving city-specific issues that Mumbaikars face in their locality, areas, society.

private fm stations  |  03 Aug 2018

BIG FM and Pritam's JAM8 join hands for a strategic association

MUMBAI: Now that BIG FM has turned completely musical, it is working towards great musical associations in order to keep bringing something new for music lovers.

explore RNMbiz

year ender

music

radio

resources

mobile digital

regulators

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2018 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group