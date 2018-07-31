BIG FM and Ayushmann Khurrana's musical tribute to the legendary Kishore Kumar

MUMBAI: A voice to reminisce, Kishore Da was a man who aced in every role he undertook along with stealing hearts with his melodious music. On the occasion of his 89th birth anniversary, BIG FM is giving a musical tribute to the maestro who was a legend then and is a legend now. Bollywood’s talented actor and a great singer himself, Ayushmann Khurrana joined the radio station in paying an ode to the evergreen singer. The ace artist visited BIG FM studio to ring in the week-long celebrations leading up to Kishore da’s birthday.

Giving a preview of his on-air tribute, Ayushmann was seen singing unplugged versions of some of Kishore Da’s finest hits from the golden era. Being an ardent fan, Ayushmann expressed his innate happiness on receiving the opportunity to pay a tribute to the singer. The actor was also seen sharing anecdotes on how he grew up humming his songs and how he always tried to infuse Kishore Da’s unique style of singing into his own songs. Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna and O Mere Dil Ke Chain were among the few eclectic songs he sang at the event creating a nostalgic ambience for the audience. Taking listeners on a memorable musical journey, Ayushmann’s special tribute will air on the radio network on the birth anniversary of the iconic singer.

Speaking about Kishore Kumar and sharing some memories related to him, Ayushmann Khurrana said, "I started my career with BIG FM Delhi in 2006 where we used to play retro songs. I was 22-year-old who used to introduce retro music and I used to play a lot of Kishore Kumar songs. I am a big fan of Kishore Kumar and I believe everybody is his fan. I aspire to be like him and also if given a chance I wish to act in a biopic on him."

Accentuating the entertainment quotient, as BIG MJ of the Week, Sonu Nigam will also be entertaining listeners and fans by rendering unplugged versions of the noted singer through the week leading to his birthday. Being at his candid best, Sonu Nigam in the week-long musical treat will be heard sharing insights about the unheard stories related to the legendary singer.