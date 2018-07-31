RadioandMusic
RNM
| 31 Jul 2018
radio
Press Releases
BIG FM and Ayushmann Khurrana's musical tribute to the legendary Kishore Kumar
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Private FM Stations | Kishore Da | Ayushmann Khurrana | Big FM | Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna | O Mere Dil Ke Chain |

MUMBAI: A voice to reminisce, Kishore Da was a man who aced in every role he undertook along with stealing hearts with his melodious music. On the occasion of his 89th birth anniversary, BIG FM is giving a musical tribute to the maestro who was a legend then and is a legend now. Bollywood’s talented actor and a great singer himself, Ayushmann Khurrana joined the radio station in paying an ode to the evergreen singer. The ace artist visited BIG FM studio to ring in the week-long celebrations leading up to Kishore da’s birthday.

Giving a preview of his on-air tribute, Ayushmann was seen singing unplugged versions of some of Kishore Da’s finest hits from the golden era. Being an ardent fan, Ayushmann expressed his innate happiness on receiving the opportunity to pay a tribute to the singer. The actor was also seen sharing anecdotes on how he grew up humming his songs and how he always tried to infuse Kishore Da’s unique style of singing into his own songs. Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna and O Mere Dil Ke Chain were among the few eclectic songs he sang at the event creating a nostalgic ambience for the audience. Taking listeners on a memorable musical journey, Ayushmann’s special tribute will air on the radio network on the birth anniversary of the iconic singer.

Speaking about Kishore Kumar and sharing some memories related to him, Ayushmann Khurrana said, "I started my career with BIG FM Delhi in 2006 where we used to play retro songs. I was 22-year-old who used to introduce retro music and I used to play a lot of Kishore Kumar songs. I am a big fan of Kishore Kumar and I believe everybody is his fan. I aspire to be like him and also if given a chance I wish to act in a biopic on him."

Accentuating the entertainment quotient, as BIG MJ of the Week, Sonu Nigam will also be entertaining listeners and fans by rendering unplugged versions of the noted singer through the week leading to his birthday. Being at his candid best, Sonu Nigam in the week-long musical treat will be heard sharing insights about the unheard stories related to the legendary singer.

related stories
private fm stations  |  31 Jul 2018

Apeksha Mehta appointed as Magic 106.4 FM's Station Head

MUMBAI:  Magic 106.4 FM the brand-new radio station that recently hit Mumbai airwaves appointed Apeksha Mehta as the station head.

private fm stations  |  31 Jul 2018

MY FM's brings 'Radio Dekhta Hai'

MUMBAI: Recently MY FM initiated a placid step towards the Traffic and road safety which was executed in various crossroad traffic signals in Ahmedabad. The activity was called ‘Radio Dekhta Hai’.

private fm stations  |  30 Jul 2018

MY FM brings 'Story Festival' at Zindagi Express Show

MUMBAI: Looking at the astounding response to Zindagi Express show across Gujarat market, MY FM has introduced a special 10-day story festival which will feature stories of some of the legendary authors. The story will be narrated by none other than RJ Aarti.

explore RNMbiz

year ender

music

radio

resources

mobile digital

regulators

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2018 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group