31 Jul 2018
Apeksha Mehta appointed as Magic 106.4 FM's Station Head
MUMBAI:  Magic 106.4 FM the brand-new radio station that recently hit Mumbai airwaves appointed Apeksha Mehta as the station head.

Prior to joining Magic 106.4 FM, Apeksha has worked with some popular brands in the entertainment industry. She started her career with MTV. She worked with Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited for 8.5 years handling marketing for channels Zee TV and Zee Cinema and OTT platform, Ditto TV. She worked as DVP Digital Marketing and Strategy and spearheaded their Digital Initiatives.  Further to joining Magic 106.4 FM, Apeksha served a stint at Amazon Bangalore, where she was working with the Amazon Seller Services team and took care of Marketing, PR and special projects for Amazon Sellers. At Amazon, she spearheaded the project for the empowerment of women entrepreneurs on the platform along with working on some award-winning marketing campaigns.

Commenting on her new role at Magic 106.4 FM Apeksha Mehta says, "I am very excited to head the station for Magic 106.4 FM. For me, this switch acts as a catalyst for change in my career graph. It is a young brand and given my experience in entertainment with television previously I look forward to working with radio now. Magic is a promising brand and there is a lot of creativity that can be explored to reach our listener base. With the brand proposition of Jee Le Zara there is a lot we have in store for the station and I cannot wait to get started on making this brand a successful one."

