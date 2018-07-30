MY FM brings 'Story Festival' at Zindagi Express Show

MUMBAI: Looking at the astounding response to Zindagi Express show across Gujarat market, MY FM has introduced a special 10-day story festival which will feature stories of some of the legendary authors. The story will be narrated by none other than RJ Aarti. RJ Aarti is the host for Zindagi Express show which is broadcasted across Gujarat market from 9 pm onwards every weekday.

The story festival will feature the works of legendary authors such as Rabindranath Tagore, Prem Chand, Amrita Pritam, R K Narayan and many more. Every day one of the legend's story will be featured in the show.

So get ready for an emotionally charged, stimulating aural experience on a radio set near you.

Commenting on the initiative MY FM Business Head Rahul Namjoshi said, “Our show Zindagi Express has been getting an outstanding response in Gujarat. This festival is an attempt to offer differentiated content and a unique listening experience to our listeners. Looking forward to an intriguing response“

Speaking on the initiative MY FM National Programming Head Vinay Manek remarked,” The idea behind doing this was to be alive the art of storytelling which is an integral part of entertainment in India. With the current lifestyle of people who are either continuously busy on their WhatsApp or who have become couch potatoes, the art of storytelling has gone missing. With our small effort, we hope to revive the lost love on the art of storytelling.”