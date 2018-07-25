Radio Mirchi's new station in Akola gets soft launch

MUMBAI: ENIL’s Radio Mirchi has made a soft launched, yesterday, in Akola, Maharashtra. This station has been acquired in Phase three, batch II. Radio Mirchi will test the station, for a while, before the actual launch.

The latest launch of Mirchi was in Siliguri, West Bengal which airs content, a mix of Siliguri and Kolkata.

Also Read: Radio Mirchi enters Siliguri; to air ‘Mirchi Insta Pyaar’

Before this, the brand launched two stations, one in Rajahmundry and the other in Warangal.

Also Read: Radio Mirchi launches in Andhra Pradesh's Rajahmundry and Warangal

Radio Mirchi has more stations in the list to be launched and the next soft launch will happen in one of the cities of Gujarat as per sources.