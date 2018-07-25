RadioandMusic
Radio Mirchi's new station in Akola gets soft launch
Private FM Stations | ENIL | Radio Mirchi | Akola | Maharashtra | Siliguri | Kolkata | West Bengal | Warangal | Rajahmundary | Gujarat |

MUMBAI: ENIL’s Radio Mirchi has made a soft launched, yesterday, in Akola, Maharashtra. This station has been acquired in Phase three, batch II. Radio Mirchi will test the station, for a while, before the actual launch.

The latest launch of Mirchi was in Siliguri, West Bengal which airs content, a mix of Siliguri and Kolkata.

Also ReadRadio Mirchi enters Siliguri; to air ‘Mirchi Insta Pyaar’

Before this, the brand launched two stations, one in Rajahmundry and the other in Warangal.

Also ReadRadio Mirchi launches in Andhra Pradesh's Rajahmundry and Warangal

Radio Mirchi has more stations in the list to be launched and the next soft launch will happen in one of the cities of Gujarat as per sources.

