24 Jul 2018
MY FM is back with another season of 'Paiso Ka Ped'
MUMBAI: MY FM is back with another season of their IP property Paiso Ka Ped. The cities to be covered this year are Chandigarh, Jaipur, Nashik, Aurangabad, Nagpur, Rajkot, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Udaipur, and Gwalior. This year season started with Indore market.

The high buzz activity is already garnering good response across markets; people are registering in huge numbers. 360 marketing plan is blazing all guns, the cities are buzzing with the hype of the activity. Not just people of the city, advertisers have also queued up to get associated with the activity. Every year the scale of the activity is getting bigger.

In fact Fevicol has come on board as presenting sponsor for the activity. The month-long activity has two rounds audition round and finale. In the audition rounds thousands of people come and participate and only 30 go through to the Finale round.

Commenting on the initiative MY FM Business Head Rahul Namjoshi said, “This is one of the most quirky unique initiatives which will see a lot of listener engagement. Being India’s 1st radio reality show we are living up to the promise every year. The success of this property further stems our effort to push the envelope and bring on board a few more exciting activities in the near future.”

