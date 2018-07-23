RadioandMusic
RNM
| 24 Jul 2018
radio
News
Punjabi stars turn RJs for Radio Mirchi
Tags:
Private FM Stations | Radio Mirchi | Mic Da Jackson | Gurnazar Chadda | Sara Gurpal | Kulwinder Billa | Binnu Dhillon | Yuvraj Hans | Happy Raikoti | Patiala | Amritsar | Jalandhar |

MUMBAI: Roping famous B-town names to host radio shows is a new trend in the radio industry and Radio Mirchi has now taken this a step further. The radio channel has brought in Punjabi industry starlets to host its shows.

The Punjabi stars are part of a campaign called Mic Da Jackson. Here the stars turn RJ for a day. On their stint as an RJ, they discuss interesting topics and interacting with their fans on-air.  

This two-week campaign will have a new artiste every day. The line-up for the first week is Sara Gurpal, Gurnazar Chadda, Yuvraj Hans, Binnu Dhillon, Kulwinder Billa and Happy Raikoti.

The first show of this campaign was aired today and the guest RJ was Sara Gurpal. She spoke about fashion in the Punjabi industry and more. Interestingly, she was also given a challenge on-air and similarly, every guest will be given a challenge.

The topic other artists will be talking on are - Gurnazar about college romance, Yuvraj Hans on nepotism, Binu Dhillon on the struggle in Punjabi industry and so on.

The guest RJs will be heard from 11-2pm in Jalandhar, Patiala and Amritsar.

