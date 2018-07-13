RED FM's MusiCom Season 2 is back in 5 cities

MUMBAI: MusiCom Season 2 is geared up for its multi-city tour under RED FM’s property ‘RED LIVE’. MusiCom which is a year-old property brings back talented line up of artists for Vol. 2. The tickets are priced from INR 250 in Chandigarh, Indore and Bhubaneshwar and INR 750 in Mumbai and Delhi. The tickets for all the 5 cities are live on Bookmyshow.

MusiCom is a breath of fresh air in the live entertainment arena with the right proportion of comedy and music. RED FM as a brand takes immense pleasure in providing unsurpassable entertainment on and off air whether it’s bringing the audience closer to their favourite celebrities or conducting grand events.

Kanan Gill who is an Indian stand-up comedian, is popularly known for his YouTube series, Pretentious Movie Reviews where he reviews flawed yesteryear Bollywood films along with fellow stand-up comedian Biswa Kalyan Rath. Additionally, he has won the Punch Line Bangalore Competition.

When Chai Met Toast took its inspiration from the lighter side of life to create music that is heart-warming, happy and smile worthy. The newest band from the land of coconuts, they gained fans quickly with a special acoustic setup and a unique brand of infectious happy music.