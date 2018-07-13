RadioandMusic
RNM
| 13 Jul 2018
radio
News
Outreach to celebrate 'National Broadcasting Day' with radio award
Events
Event Management | 12 Jun 2018

PALM resounds with surge in visitors from stage, sound and lighting for Event Industry

MUMBAI: The latest edition of the PALM Expo at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai, was once again a resounding success. Celebrating 18 consecutive years, PALM Expo, India continues to exemplify the unrivalled energy of the global pro sound and light industry. This year’s edition...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Private FM Stations | Outreach | Subrat Kumar Pati | Bhubaneshwar | Radio industry | National Broadcasting Day |

MUMBAI: To be held on 23 July, the National Broadcasting Day is one of the biggest occasions for radio broadcasters. On this day, the first radio had gone live in 1928 in Mumbai. This day is celebrated in different parts of the country in various forms. One such unique celebration will also be seen in Bhubaneshwar.

Outreach media has organised an Orissa Radio Award to appreciate the good work by Odia speaking stations.

“We are celebrating the National Broadcasting Day and also promoting radio in Bhubaneshwar. This is the fifth time we have organised a program where radio professionals from CRS, Private FM, AIR and Online Radio will be participating. Each year we have a meet and greet session of the radio broadcasters from India and abroad, but this time we exclusively have an award show,” said Outreach founder Subrat Kumar Pati.

The online nominations are open till 20 July and the categories for enrolment are:

·         Best Broadcaster of the year

·         Best Community Radio Programme

·         Best Campaign

·         Best Innovative Programme

·         Best On Ground Event

·         Life Time Achievement Award

Subrat further explains the objective behind this program, “We hope it will encourage new broadcasters to perform better and will also recognise the work of broadcast radio in Orissa. It aims to honour Radio Legends, Outstanding Programmes, Broadcasting Professionals and Creative Minds of Odisha Radio Industry. It will also be a meet and greet session for younger generation who do not know excellent broadcasters and people who have devoted their life to radio.”

It is said that Orissa has never had a radio award. Thus, on demand of radio professionals, Subrat planned to organise one.

National Broadcasting Day was chosen to be the perfect day as this is celebrated to recall the first radio broadcaster.

related stories
private fm stations  |  13 Jul 2018

RED FM's MusiCom Season 2 is back in 5 cities

MUMBAI: MusiCom Season 2 is geared up for its multi-city tour under RED FM’s property ‘RED LIVE’. MusiCom which is a year-old property brings back talented line up of artists for Vol. 2. The tickets are priced from INR 250 in Chandigarh, Indore and Bhubaneshwar and INR 750 in Mumbai and Delhi.

private fm stations  |  12 Jul 2018

Radio Mirchi launches in Andhra Pradesh's Rajahmundry and Warangal

MUMBAI: After the successful launch of its radio Station in Siliguri, West Bengal, last week, ENIL’s radio network, Radio Mirchi has announced two new stations in the Southern part of the country, today.

private fm stations  |  12 Jul 2018

Red FM: Dehradun gets its first radio station

MUMBAI: RED FM made a grand entry in the city of Doon Valley, Dehradun with its first radio station there. The Chief Minister of Dehradun - Trivendra Singh Rawat was present at the launch to celebrate along with the entire team of RED FM.

explore RNMbiz

mobile digital

music

regulators

year ender

radio

resources

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2018 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group