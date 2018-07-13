Outreach to celebrate 'National Broadcasting Day' with radio award

MUMBAI: To be held on 23 July, the National Broadcasting Day is one of the biggest occasions for radio broadcasters. On this day, the first radio had gone live in 1928 in Mumbai. This day is celebrated in different parts of the country in various forms. One such unique celebration will also be seen in Bhubaneshwar.

Outreach media has organised an Orissa Radio Award to appreciate the good work by Odia speaking stations.

“We are celebrating the National Broadcasting Day and also promoting radio in Bhubaneshwar. This is the fifth time we have organised a program where radio professionals from CRS, Private FM, AIR and Online Radio will be participating. Each year we have a meet and greet session of the radio broadcasters from India and abroad, but this time we exclusively have an award show,” said Outreach founder Subrat Kumar Pati.

The online nominations are open till 20 July and the categories for enrolment are:

· Best Broadcaster of the year

· Best Community Radio Programme

· Best Campaign

· Best Innovative Programme

· Best On Ground Event

· Life Time Achievement Award

Subrat further explains the objective behind this program, “We hope it will encourage new broadcasters to perform better and will also recognise the work of broadcast radio in Orissa. It aims to honour Radio Legends, Outstanding Programmes, Broadcasting Professionals and Creative Minds of Odisha Radio Industry. It will also be a meet and greet session for younger generation who do not know excellent broadcasters and people who have devoted their life to radio.”

It is said that Orissa has never had a radio award. Thus, on demand of radio professionals, Subrat planned to organise one.

National Broadcasting Day was chosen to be the perfect day as this is celebrated to recall the first radio broadcaster.