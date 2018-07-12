Red FM: Dehradun gets its first radio station

MUMBAI: RED FM made a grand entry in the city of Doon Valley, Dehradun with its first radio station there. The Chief Minister of Dehradun - Trivendra Singh Rawat was present at the launch to celebrate along with the entire team of RED FM.

Speaking about the new launch, RED FM COO Nisha Narayanan, said, “We are extremely excited to launch the first FM station in Dehradun. In line with our Phase III launch, the expansion is a strategic endeavour to tap into newer markets. With Dehradun, we launched our 66th Station and strengthen our foothold further in the northern part of India. In the first half of 2018, RED FM has seen a great response in newer markets and we aim to keep getting bigger and better! We hope to entertain and engage our listeners 24X7 with superhit music and content which is truly Bajaate Raho.”

Dehradun Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, who was also present at the event, said, “I am very proud to announce 93.5 RED FM’s launch in Dehradun. The city is honoured to have its first FM station and I am glad to be a part of it. I am looking forward to some exciting entertainment from RED FM in the coming times."

The station has also launched an exciting campaign on-air to get the denizens of Doon to tune-in, sample the station and win big.

Besides, the radio hub, here, will have CHR (Contemporary Hit Radio) format for the city, playing Hindi and Punjabi superhit music. Now the listeners will be entertained from 7 am to midnight 12 with an interesting line-up of RJs.

Here is an exciting lineup, arranged by the team for the Dehradun listeners.

Morning No. 1- RJ Kaavya (7 am to 11 am)

RJ Kaavya brings all the concise of the happenings in the smartest way. While sipping chai ka pyaala, the RJ makes sure to keep the listeners entertained while boosting theri energy in doubles. Morning No. 1 awakens residents to the cool breeze of Dehradun with RED FM’s Uttar Ka Puttar, RJ Kaavya. Tune in from Monday to Saturday from 7 am to 11 am.

UK935 - RJ Payal (5 pm to 9 pm)

UK935 is a complete fun-filled show with RJ Payal, who brings to her listeners, the latest movies in her witty style. Every movie, here, is put to a fun diagnosis, with a scissor of humour and the scalpel of laughter. For a perfect evening be ready with chai-pakodas as RJ Payal is here to put a fun tadka to your evenings. Tune into the show from Monday to Saturday from 5 pm to 9 pm.

Dramaqueen- RJ Aakriti (11 am to 2 pm)

RJ Akriti brings Bollywood’s masala to the show to make listeners worry less and laugh more. The show begins with a dramatic emotion that continues until the end, without getting serious on any note. All the guys of the valley, if you have any problem, then here's a perfect blend of remedies and some masti with jaadui powers of RJ Aakriti.

Vellapanti.com - RJ Gaurav (2 pm to 5 pm)

RJ Gaurav, a born vella, who knows nothing, except chatting, is always there to eat people's head and their paneer. He is Enigmatic in a dramatic manner. Listen to college and hostel fuchchas. While all have 3 am friends, this RJ will be your 3 pm friend. Tune in from 2 pm to 5 pm for all the vellapanti.

Caution: With his enigmas and laughter-packed wit, you might roll out of your seat in laughter as his performance might not keep you on the edge of your seat.

Midnight Masala - RJ Atishay (9 pm to 12 am)

Shhh....! Don't tell papas and mamas about his show as your radios might be confiscated for listening to him. In order to keep you dreaming about your fantasies, to keep you rolling in your beds under your quilts, here's the most insanest among the townies, coming with his sizzling, yet, fun chats. The naughtiest surprise call one will ever have in life is from Midnight RJ Atishay. So stay awake till midnight, who knows, you are the next on his list? Tune in sharp at 9 pm to 12 am Shhh @superhits 93.5 RED FM, Bajaate Raho.