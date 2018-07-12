RadioandMusic
Radio Mirchi launches in Andhra Pradesh's Rajahmundry and Warangal
MUMBAI: After the successful launch of its radio Station in Siliguri, West Bengal, last week, ENIL’s radio network, Radio Mirchi has announced two new stations in the Southern part of the country, today.

This time Radio Mirchi has reached the interiors of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana by making its presence felt in Rajahmundry and Warangal respectively. With the launch of these two new stations in Phase III, Radio Mirchi has completed the launch of 41 stations now.

The stations had a soft launch. For more details about the programming, stay tuned to Radioandmusic.

