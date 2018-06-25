RadioandMusic
RNM
| 26 Jun 2018
radio
News
Celebrate 'Singlehood' with 98.3 FM Radio Mirchi
Events
Event Management | 12 Jun 2018

PALM resounds with surge in visitors from stage, sound and lighting for Event Industry

MUMBAI: The latest edition of the PALM Expo at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai, was once again a resounding success. Celebrating 18 consecutive years, PALM Expo, India continues to exemplify the unrivalled energy of the global pro sound and light industry. This year’s edition...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Private FM Stations | 98.3 FM Radio Mirchi | Aastha Gill | Jimmy Gill | Zora Randhawa | Nitin Gupta |

MUMBAI: Radio Mirchi Punjab is giving all the singles a reason to rejoice. Across four prominent centres Jalandhar, Amritsar, Chandigarh and Patiala, 98.3 FM Radio Mirchi is running a campaign for all singles under the name, “Mirchi Chadya di June”.

“June is the month of monsoons, which are considered be romantic. Usually couples go on trips and tours or just chill in each other’s company. This could make singles a little left out. Therefore, we thought of this campaign” shared Radio Mirchi Associate Vice President Nitin Gupta.

The name of this campaign is based on a very famous Punjabi song. “The response till now is extremely good. We have received over 5,000 entries across all centres” added Nitin.

The best outcome is that 20 of those entries will be awarded with a trip to Bangkok. “We ran a contest, where participants were asked to click and share a selfie, which depict that they are leading the most amazing single’s life. The offer is open till this weekend and the winners will be going on a trip to Bangkok in the first or second week of July 2018.”

However, the music played during this period of campaign isn’t around this idea soley, “We don’t want the married community to feel left out that” adds Nitin in jest.

Many of the Punjabi rock stars like Aastha Gill, Jimmy Gill, Zora Randhawa and many others have loved this campaign. This certainly is an innovative campaign by a radio channel, which will make the singles feel not so bad about their status in this weather. 

related stories
private fm stations  |  21 Jun 2018

Radio City becomes the Most Influential Radio Network by Winning 64 Metals at the Prestigious National and International awards

Mumbai: Radio City, India’s leading radio network, once again demonstrated its prowess of being the most influential radio network with an unprecedented tally of 64 awards at the prestigious national and international awards of this year.

private fm stations  |  21 Jun 2018

RED FM has the highest radio reach in Kerala

MUMBAI: RED FM has grabbed more than 35% of the market share among radio listeners in Kerala, as per the latest Indian Readership Survey (IRS) 2017-18 on Radio listenership, commissioned by Media Research Users Council (MRUC).

private fm stations  |  20 Jun 2018

Radio Mirchi 98.3 starts operations in Srinagar!

MUMBAI: The hottest FM station, Mirchi 98.3, started operations in Srinagar today. Srinagar will be the 52nd station in Mirchi’s network. Srinagar was part of the cities Mirchi successfully bid for in the first batch of the Phase three FM auctions.

explore RNMbiz

year ender

music

resources

radio

mobile digital

regulators

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2018 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group