Celebrate 'Singlehood' with 98.3 FM Radio Mirchi

MUMBAI: Radio Mirchi Punjab is giving all the singles a reason to rejoice. Across four prominent centres Jalandhar, Amritsar, Chandigarh and Patiala, 98.3 FM Radio Mirchi is running a campaign for all singles under the name, “Mirchi Chadya di June”.

“June is the month of monsoons, which are considered be romantic. Usually couples go on trips and tours or just chill in each other’s company. This could make singles a little left out. Therefore, we thought of this campaign” shared Radio Mirchi Associate Vice President Nitin Gupta.

The name of this campaign is based on a very famous Punjabi song. “The response till now is extremely good. We have received over 5,000 entries across all centres” added Nitin.

The best outcome is that 20 of those entries will be awarded with a trip to Bangkok. “We ran a contest, where participants were asked to click and share a selfie, which depict that they are leading the most amazing single’s life. The offer is open till this weekend and the winners will be going on a trip to Bangkok in the first or second week of July 2018.”

However, the music played during this period of campaign isn’t around this idea soley, “We don’t want the married community to feel left out that” adds Nitin in jest.

Many of the Punjabi rock stars like Aastha Gill, Jimmy Gill, Zora Randhawa and many others have loved this campaign. This certainly is an innovative campaign by a radio channel, which will make the singles feel not so bad about their status in this weather.