Radio Mirchi 98.3 starts operations in Srinagar!

MUMBAI: The hottest FM station, Mirchi 98.3, started operations in Srinagar today. Srinagar will be the 52nd station in Mirchi’s network. Srinagar was part of the cities Mirchi successfully bid for in the first batch of the Phase three FM auctions.

Commenting on the occasion, MD and CEO, Mirchi 98.3 Prashant Panday said, “This is a truly happy occasion for all of us at Mirchi. We have been waiting to start operations in Srinagar for a long time. The local team is charged and raring to go. We hope to be able to provide content that is entertaining and fun and spreads khushi amongst our listeners in Srinagar.”

Mirchi Srinagar’s local content will have the unique positioning, Assiv Ti Lassiv, which is a Kashmiri phrase that may be loosely translated to mean - smile and prosper. This line is derived from a local saying – Asse Nai Ti Lasse Kati or How shall I prosper If I don’t smile, which is something that resonates with the people of Kashmir and is widely used in local parlance.

The music on the station will be a mix of Bollywood and Punjabi with selected independent pop numbers.

Besides the music that plays on-air, Mirchi is also well-known for providing entertaining content to its listeners from Bollywood news to comedy etc.