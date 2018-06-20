RadioandMusic
RNM
| 21 Jun 2018
radio
Press Releases
Radio Mirchi 98.3 starts operations in Srinagar!
Events
Event Management | 12 Jun 2018

PALM resounds with surge in visitors from stage, sound and lighting for Event Industry

MUMBAI: The latest edition of the PALM Expo at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai, was once again a resounding success. Celebrating 18 consecutive years, PALM Expo, India continues to exemplify the unrivalled energy of the global pro sound and light industry. This year’s edition...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Private FM Stations | Radio Mirchi | Prashant Panday | Bollywood | Mirchi 98.3 | FM | Kashmir | Punjabi | Assiv Ti Lassiv | Asse Nai Ti Lasse Kati |

MUMBAI: The hottest FM station, Mirchi 98.3, started operations in Srinagar today. Srinagar will be the 52nd station in Mirchi’s network. Srinagar was part of the cities Mirchi successfully bid for in the first batch of the Phase three FM auctions.

Commenting on the occasion, MD and CEO, Mirchi 98.3 Prashant Panday said, “This is a truly happy occasion for all of us at Mirchi. We have been waiting to start operations in Srinagar for a long time. The local team is charged and raring to go. We hope to be able to provide content that is entertaining and fun and spreads khushi amongst our listeners in Srinagar.”

Mirchi Srinagar’s local content will have the unique positioning, Assiv Ti Lassiv, which is a Kashmiri phrase that may be loosely translated to mean - smile and prosper. This line is derived from a local saying – Asse Nai Ti Lasse Kati or How shall I prosper If I don’t smile, which is something that resonates with the people of Kashmir and is widely used in local parlance.

The music on the station will be a mix of Bollywood and Punjabi with selected independent pop numbers.

Besides the music that plays on-air, Mirchi is also well-known for providing entertaining content to its listeners from Bollywood news to comedy etc.

related stories
private fm stations  |  15 Jun 2018

Tarun Katyal joins BIG FM as Business Head, Metros

MUMBAI: BIG FM in the process of increasing volume in building strategic partnerships has appointed Tarun Katyal as Business Head – Metros.

private fm stations  |  15 Jun 2018

Radio City's Gig City Season 3, gears up to enthrall 6.7 cr Indians with a star-studded line-up

MUMBAI: Radio City, today announced the launch of Gig City Season 3, live multicity simulcast concert on radio, all set to entertain 6.7 Cr Indians with riveting performances from the best of the music industry including Sachin-Jigar, Sukhwinder Singh,  Neeti Mohan, Armaan Malik, Monali

private fm stations  |  11 Jun 2018

Radiocity.in extends leadership in digital with programmatic offering for advertisers via AdsWizz and Google AdWords

MUMBAI: Radio City’s digital arm, radiocity.in has undertaken formidable steps to further strengthen its digital backbone by partnering with Google AdWords Premier Small & Medium Business Partner Program and AdsWizz, the leading technology provider of advertising solutions for the digital au

explore RNMbiz

resources

radio

mobile digital

music

regulators

year ender

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2018 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group