| 15 Jun 2018
Tarun Katyal joins BIG FM as Business Head, Metros
Tags:
Private FM Stations | Big FM | Tarun Katyal | Asheesh Chatterjee | Reliance Broadcast Network Limited |

MUMBAI: BIG FM in the process of increasing volume in building strategic partnerships has appointed Tarun Katyal as Business Head – Metros. After his successful stint of two years at the organization (2014-2016), Tarun Katyal rejoins the BIG network to lead business associations for key markets and scale up the inventory. He will report to Asheesh Chatterjee, Chief Financial Officer, Reliance Broadcast Network Limited.

Speaking about the appointment, Reliance Broadcast Network Limited Chief Financial Officer Asheesh Chatterjee said, “We are positive that Tarun will steer the vertical to build lucrative business partnerships in key regions and add to the network’s ‘Shared Purpose’ strategy.”

Speaking about his role, Tarun Katyal said, “BIG FM’s working culture has always been a positive ground to explore and cultivate one’s strengths to the maximum. I feel great to be a part of the network again. I look forward to working towards developing and strengthening productive business partnerships across regions along with the team.”

Tarun brings with him over 17 years of experience in developing sales strategies across industry sectors. He has been functional in amplifying the business and growth strategy of various organizations. He has rich exposure in project management, sales and delivery of large scale solutions at Pan India level including ad sales for radio and television.

