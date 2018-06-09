RadioandMusic
| 10 Jun 2018
Mirchi and Philips', 'Philips Fresh Express' to create awareness about summer nutrition
| 19 Apr 2018

India Radio Forum and PromaxBDA onboard Moe's Art as 'Communication Partner'

MUMBAI: India Radio Forum Awards 2018 and PromaxBDA India - the two prestigious platforms that honour excellence in marketing and design, in the radio industry and on television respectively, have partnered with Moe’s Art - a multi-faceted communications firm with extensive expertise in innovation...

MUMBAI:  In line with its commitment of improving people’s lives, Philips Kitchen Appliances launched a mega initiative – Mirchi Philips Fresh Express to draw people’s attention towards the need for nutrition this summers, not just for themselves but also for those who are less privileged.

As a part of this initiative, the Philips Fresh Express - a mobile van equipped with Philips juicers and fresh fruits - will visit places like NGOs, senior citizen homes, urban slums and government schools to provide people with a glass of healthy juice. Radio Mirchi, a partner in this activity, will drive awareness through its popular shows and will engage with listeners to come up with the suggestions on the route that Philips Fresh Express should take.

This activity kick started on June 7 and will continue through the heat wave till June 16, 2018, and aims to directly reach and refresh thousands of people across five cities including Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Pune and Bangalore. Philips Kitchen Appliances aims to reach millions of others through radio and spread awareness about the need for nutrition in this season.

Domestic Appliances Global Head Roy Jakobs flagged off the campaign from the Radio Mirchi office in Noida, NCR along with celebrity chef Ranveer Brar. The campaign commenced with the Philips Fresh Express heading out to the first milepost of the campaign, Sewa Group in Greater Noida to spread smiles of health and happiness amongst underprivileged children.

Commenting on the occasion, Personal Health President, Ratnam said, “With Philips Kitchen Appliances, we have always tried to create meaningful innovations. This is another one in the same league. Through Philips Fresh Express, we aim to draw everyone’s attention towards the need for nutrition in this weather, not just for themselves, but also for others. This is a small step that Philips Kitchen Appliances is taking to help a few thousand, but our aim is to inspire millions of others to make this a nutrition movement.”

Radio Mirchi Regional Director (N and E) Nitin Singh, said, “Mirchi has always believed in spreading joy and happiness through engaging content and activities. The initiative completely resonates with our belief. As mercury hits its peak this month, we are proud to be a part of this noble cause of keeping everyone healthily hydrated.”

In addition to the on-ground campaign, this initiative is also being promoted on the social media channels of both Philips and Radio Mirchi, including Facebook and Twitter.

