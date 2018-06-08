RadioandMusic
Radio City Mumbai and Delhi RJs join hands to cheer for Indian Football Team
MUMBAI: Radio City with the Football Federation of India took up the onus of evoking a sense of patriotism amongst all football fans in the country ahead of their crucial third round draw against the Kiwis in Mumbai. Reverberating Sunil Chhetri’s heartfelt message, Radio City Delhi initiated #StudioNahiStadiumSeLIVE to ensure maximum support and turnout for India’s National Football Squad. The entire programming team from Delhi went live for a day from Mumbai. Prominent Radio City RJs- Ginnie, Yuvi, Divya and Aadi promoted and broadcasted updates live from Mumbai on their respective shows to appraise their fans with all the happenings around this exciting fixture. Additionally, popular Radio City RJs from Mumbai, Harshit, Pulkit and Palak were also present at the venue to amplify the electric atmosphere.

Expressing his joy towards the overwhelming support received, Indian Football Team captain Sunil Chhetri said, “Our team’s pride and passion to represent the country is at an all-time high considering the nationwide outpour of love and support over the past week. Radio City’s initiative to cover us live throughout the day from Mumbai is a very kind gesture from the team and I thank them for taking up our cause. We are motivated to give it our very best on the pitch for our country, our fans and emerge victorious. I am hopeful that this excitement and energy will continue throughout the tournament. We believe that this is the start of an era where people will change their mindsets and come out in full support of all the sports that are represented by India’s National team.”

Commenting on the motive behind Radio City’s association, popular Radio City RJ, Ginnie said, “Post Sunil Chhetri’s message, I interacted with the Football Federation of India to understand the reasons behind the lack of national support for such an important international tournament. Additionally, I spoke to Sunil Chhetri’s father who also empathized with the players on the state of support for a team that represents the country. We felt a deep sense of responsibility and determination to change this mindset and empower our players with the unparalleled support that they deserve for all the hard work that they put in. I wish the Indian football team the very best in the tournament and we are confident that Radio City’s campaign will evoke patriotism amongst all the citizens to whole heartedly support them in the years to come.”

Radio City through its various initiatives has constantly strived towards positively influencing mindsets and driving change for the betterment of the society that we live in. Radio City calls out to all the citizens of the nation to rise to the occasion and create an encouraging atmosphere as the ‘Blue Tigers’ march forward in the Intercontinental Cup.

