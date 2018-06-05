RadioandMusic
RNM
| 06 Jun 2018
radio
Press Releases
Big FM partners with Songdew Media as the music partner
Events
| 19 Apr 2018

India Radio Forum and PromaxBDA onboard Moe's Art as 'Communication Partner'

MUMBAI: India Radio Forum Awards 2018 and PromaxBDA India - the two prestigious platforms that honour excellence in marketing and design, in the radio industry and on television respectively, have partnered with Moe’s Art - a multi-faceted communications firm with extensive expertise in innovation...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Private FM Stations | Big FM | Songdew | Benadryl BIG Golden Voice Season 5 | Thwink BIG |

MUMBAI: In a move towards fortifying its objective of creating original music, offering unique solutions to advertisers and encouraging new talent, BIG FM, one of India’s largest radio networks, has entered into a strategic association with Songdew.com.

Speaking about the association, Thwink BIG Country Head Sunil Kumaran said, “Our deep understanding of music has always been our strength. We leverage this along with Songdew Media’s talent and production capabilities to offer clutter breaking audience engagement opportunities. An industry-first initiative, the partnership will offer new avenues for our advertisers seeking to tap into a diverse audience, including millennials on radio and digital.”

Speaking about coming onboard as a long-term partner with BIG FM, Songdew Media Pvt. Ltd.  Director Sandip Tarkas said, “BIG FM is a prestigious platform and with both our objectives aligned towards creating good music and promoting new talent, it makes for an apt partnership. We look forward to doing great work together and replicate our successful association built during Benadryl BIG Golden Voice Season 5.”

This partnership will be a unique proposition in the broadcast space. Songdew.com will be the official music partner for BIG FM across the network and manage the workflow of creating original content. This will be integrated into key properties by BIG FM and amplified across its 59 stations digital footprint. BIG FM will integrate the content into key spikes across markets and leverage music as a medium to offer a higher recall for advertisers. The association will also focus on robust promotions for two new songs across the BIG FM network each month, sung by upcoming artists and released on songdew.com. Both brands will also jointly work towards identifying and promoting budding music talent

related stories
private fm stations  |  05 Jun 2018

MY FM launches notorious character 'Chingum Boy' for its new markets

MUMBAI:  MY FM has brought on air the notorious quackster of the quacks, Chingum Boy, a concept so comical and amusing to the point of making anyone laugh. It is truly set to be an outstanding entertainment for all. The sparkler is back again for the newer markets.

private fm stations  |  01 Jun 2018

Kartik Kalla elevated as Chief Creative Officer, Radio City

MUMBAI: Radio City’s EVP & National Head- Programming, Marketing & AudaCITY Kartik Kalla has been elevated as Chief Creative Officer. In his new role, Kartik will lead the network mandate for creative, content and continue spearheading Programming, Marketing and AudaCITY.

private fm stations  |  29 May 2018

Radio City collaborates with UNEP to 'Beat Plastic Pollution' in India

MUMBAI: Radio City, announced its association with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) as the radio partner for the World Environment Day initiative to be held in India to control plastic pollution.

explore RNMbiz

mobile digital

music

regulators

year ender

radio

resources

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2018 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group