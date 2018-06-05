Big FM partners with Songdew Media as the music partner

MUMBAI: In a move towards fortifying its objective of creating original music, offering unique solutions to advertisers and encouraging new talent, BIG FM, one of India’s largest radio networks, has entered into a strategic association with Songdew.com.

Speaking about the association, Thwink BIG Country Head Sunil Kumaran said, “Our deep understanding of music has always been our strength. We leverage this along with Songdew Media’s talent and production capabilities to offer clutter breaking audience engagement opportunities. An industry-first initiative, the partnership will offer new avenues for our advertisers seeking to tap into a diverse audience, including millennials on radio and digital.”

Speaking about coming onboard as a long-term partner with BIG FM, Songdew Media Pvt. Ltd. Director Sandip Tarkas said, “BIG FM is a prestigious platform and with both our objectives aligned towards creating good music and promoting new talent, it makes for an apt partnership. We look forward to doing great work together and replicate our successful association built during Benadryl BIG Golden Voice Season 5.”

This partnership will be a unique proposition in the broadcast space. Songdew.com will be the official music partner for BIG FM across the network and manage the workflow of creating original content. This will be integrated into key properties by BIG FM and amplified across its 59 stations digital footprint. BIG FM will integrate the content into key spikes across markets and leverage music as a medium to offer a higher recall for advertisers. The association will also focus on robust promotions for two new songs across the BIG FM network each month, sung by upcoming artists and released on songdew.com. Both brands will also jointly work towards identifying and promoting budding music talent