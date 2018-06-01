RadioandMusic
Kartik Kalla elevated as Chief Programming Officer, Radio City
Tags:
Private FM Stations | Radio City | AudaCITY | Kartik Kalla | Cannes | NYF |

MUMBAI: Radio City’s EVP & National Head- Programming, Marketing & AudaCITY Kartik Kalla has been elevated as Chief Creative Officer. In his new role, Kartik will lead the network mandate for creative, content and continue spearheading Programming, Marketing and AudaCITY.

With a media career spanning over 20 years, Kartik has been associated with Radio City for over nine years.

The new Chief Creative Officer has been instrumental in launching AudaCITY and for steering the brand towards a path of success and excellence. Under his leadership, Radio City has bagged numerous industry awards consistently at IRF, Golden Mikes, NYF and Cannes.

A statement from Radio City read: “This is an outcome of his uncompromising passion and perfectionism topped with his stunning contribution as a market leader.”

