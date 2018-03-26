BIG FM pioneers digital-first programmatic solution

MUMBAI: BIG FM is planning to invest in a robust programmatic solution designed to enhance and catalyze the advertiser experience. By providing definitive guidance and market intelligence through the ad inventory buying process, the integrated ad-tech platform will be modelled to achieve faster time to market by ensuring operational efficiency and cost effectiveness.

Commenting on the soon to be launched innovative offering, Reliance Broadcast Network Limited (BIG FM) Chief Financial Officer Asheesh Chatterjee, says, “BIG FMs intention to invest in an ad-tech platform is a defining milestone in our digital-first journey, as we aim to enhance our advertiser experience and integrate it within our technologically evolving ecosystem. The highly scalable platform is revolutionary as it will drive programmatic buying of ad spots and seamlessly lead to linear radio transmission whilst managing peak loads smoothly. By investing in cloud-based services, it’s a step towards being ready for tomorrow’s media landscape centered on digital consumption. We are already in talks with leading tech partners in this space to help us build a robust programmatic solution.”

The technology-first platform will enable the radio network to unlock the funnel of demand, allowing them to sell ad inventory by offering customized plans based on target audience (TG), region, city or cluster. Advertisers from remote locations would also be able to access the portal and leverage these features with ease:

Frictionless login providing end-to-end solution – from planning, request an audio spot, confirming the release order (RO), to playing the spot and finally generating the invoice

Valued loyalty program, a call-centre and an AI empowered chatbot service to ensure comprehensive service delivery to users

Complete access to case studies, upcoming spikes, insights from award winning campaigns, brand history, spends, available credits, pre-paid and post-paid prices

Last minute inventory buying

The ad-tech platform will host all the upcoming spikes and shows by BIG FM, aiding brand integration and maximum stakeholder impact. The network has already initiated conversations with leading ad-tech solution agencies like Affle, Surewaves and is looking at launching it soon for all its brand partners.

The radio network in recent times has concentrated its efforts in taking innovation to a level above and has been a forerunner across a wide spectrum of areas. Moving from strength to strength towards its future-ready vision, BIG FM has undertaken the #SmarterFasterTogether approach whilst successfully setting up a Centre of Excellence (COE), Thwink BIG content studio, and is now aiming BIG by planning to invest in the ad-tech platform; all of which will revolutionize their brand partnerships and advertiser experiences.