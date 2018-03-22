MY FM presents 'Inquilab Zindabad' on Bhagat Singh's death anniversary

MUMBAI: On the 87th death anniversary of Bhagat Singh today, MY FM is doing a special show dedicated to the legend. The entire day will have the patriotic flavour with an absolutely unique content of having a voice of Shaheed Sardar Bhagat Singh in studio interacting with the RJ. This will be coupled with music which will remind each one of the listeners the cause for which Sardar Bhagat Singh fought and sacrificed his life.

Entire day, this special voice of Bhagat Singh will be interacting with MY FM RJs in the studio and narrate every key incident of his life, his relationships with his family members, the moments that changed his thinking, people who influenced him and his friends and colleagues. It will also talk about his growing up years, his views on love, how he escaped from his house to avoid marriage and many such incidents which will be unveiled on radio.

From the story of him sowing guns like his father sowed seeds for crop, to him going to Jallianwala Bagh 2 days after the massacre and bringing the bloodied soil in a bottle that he treasured for his life, him shooting the British Assistant Superintendent of Police in Lahore Mr. Saunders to running away to Kolkata and changing his attire from a Sikh to an Anglo Indian gentleman who vanished in front of more than 40 cops using this disguise; all these aspects will be covered on the show.

The show will also cover the aspect of Bhagat Singh talking about his Bombing the assembly, his capture, his days of captivity, his special relationships with his friends Sukhdev, Rajguru, and Chandra Shekhar Azad, his demands in the jail as that of a political prisoner and atrocities committed on him and other jail mates by the Britishers.

Speaking on the initiative, MY FM Chief Programming Officer Viplove Gupte said “We did an extensive research on Shaheed Bhagat Singh and his life which was only of 23 years. By reading pages of his diary, excerpts of the books written on him, watching interviews of his relatives and family members, reading the stories written descendants of his friends, decided to bring Bhagat Singh's thoughts/ ideologies and an account of his life in a special voice who plays Bhagat Singh on air.”