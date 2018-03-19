MY FM presents a radio drama Show 2100 AD

MUMBAI: MY FM has again come up with yet another unique concept or rather another first in the history of Indian FM Radio – 2100 AD. 2100 AD is a futuristic radio drama show based in the year 2100 AD.

Speaking about the new show MY FM Chief Programming Officer Viplove Gupte, said, “Like any science fiction show, there is a bit of a story behind it. DC Shekhar, the author of the stories, shared a unique discovery with us some time back. So far the mankind is known for using Sun as the direction for all travellers but he explained the concept for using moon as the direction for travellers and especially sailors. It was quite a unique thought and one thought led to another thought and we ended up with the germ of 2100 AD. A man who has died, is brought back to life in another person's body in future with the help of technology available. The entire journey and experience of this person is what 2100 AD is about.”

This on-air show was live from 13 March. 2100 AD is a 7-8 minutes capsule episode which is played between 8-9 pm everyday across markets while Sunday will play episodes of the entire week.

Commenting on the initiative MY FM Business Head Rahul Namjoshi said,” Our attempt is to bring unique and engaging content for the listeners. This show will open up new genre of content for radio.”