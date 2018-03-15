Marathi Music Industry celebrates the sixth Mirchi Music Awards

MUMBAI: Radio Mirchi celebrated an evening packed with entertainment and unlimited excitement at the prestigious Dabur Meswak Toothpaste Mirchi Music Awards Marathi co-Powered by New India Insurance, Skoda and McCoy appliances. It is the only award show in the country that salutes and celebrates Marathi music, held last night at Film City, Goregaon. The year 2017 was marked with some great work in the world of Marathi film entertainment, some outstanding movies and sound tracks, created for its audience.

The evening was hosted by Sumeet Raghavan and Amey Wagh, who had the audience in splits with their quirky sense of humour. Adding sizzle to the red carpet were celebrities like Sonali Kulkarni, Amruta Khanvilkar,Sai Tamhankar, Umesh Kamat,Suresh Wadkar, Sana Khan, Sadhana Sargam and Aditi Govitrikar among many others.

Thehighlights of the night, however,were power-packed performances by Ankita Lokhande, Vaibhav Tatwavadi and many more. The glam event also witnessed a special performance by Sonali Kulkarni Junior who paid a musical tribute to Sridevi.A huge draw of the evening was an electrifying performance by the father-son duo Anand and Adarsh Shinde who delighted the audience.

Adding to it was an outstanding performance by the versatile singer Hariharan which left everyone speechless including the beautiful Aditi Govitrikar.

The Awards honored musical talent across many categories. Ashok Patkithe music director, and composer; working predominantly in Marathi cinema, theatre and television was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award for his long and distinguished career in Marathi entertainment byLegendary Music Composer Anandji.

On receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award, Ashok Patki, said, “I am honoured to be considered for this award. Over the years, I have received a lot of love from the members of the industry and the fans and I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for the love they have shown me.”

Film Gruhdevata was awarded the Golden Era Album this year. Pt. Hridaynath Mangeshkar was presented this award for his singing in the film. Gruhdevata composer Legendary Vasant Prabhu’s daughter in law Mrs. Swati Prabhu received it on the late composer’s behalf. Also, Senior Music Arranger Appa Wadhavkar received ‘the Outstanding Contribution to the Music Industry’ award by the Jury.

Addition to above Mahesh Kale, Maharashtra's finest classical singer and popular judge of Sur Nava Dhyas Nava presented the Album Of The Year award to Ti Saddhya Kay Karte and the Song Of The Year award to Hrudayat Vaje.

Over the year, Mirchi Music Awards has become a platform to recognize budding talent as well as appreciate good work done by the music fraternity. The star studded evening of glitz and glamour was a testimonial it.

Tune-in to sixth Mirchi Music Awards Marathion Colors Marathion 25 March 2018 at 7 pm to catch this musical extravaganza.

Winners of the Dabur Meswak Toothpaste sixth Mirchi Music Marathi Awards,Co-powered by New India Insurance, Skoda and McCoy appliances