RED FM comes on board as radio partner for T20 Mumbai League

MUMBAI: RED FM came on board as the official radio partner for the inaugural T20 Mumbai League. The Mumbai T20 league has divided the city into six zones which are Mumbai North West, Mumbai North East, Mumbai North, Mumbai North Central, Mumbai South and Mumbai South Central respectively. The league will consist of six teams that will compete with one another. The top two teams in the league with the most points accumulated will play a final match to decide the first year winner.

Speaking about the sponsorship, Nisha Narayanan, COO, RED FM said, “Cricket and Entertainment run hand in hand in our nation. Sports are one of RED FM’s key pillars and it is our constant strategic endeavour to associate with leading sports brands and players. We are very excited to come on board as the radio partners for the inaugural edition of Mumbai T20 league. RED FM as a brand has always encouraged new faces and young guns to nurture them to become the leaders of tomorrow. This ideology stands true to the concept of Mumbai T20 league.”

RED FM’s famous RJ Rishi Kapoor got a quick on-air byte from Mumbai’s master blaster Sachin Tendulkar. Taking up the role of brand ambassador for the game master blaster cricketer Sachin Tendulkar said, “The shorter the game it becomes more exciting with a lot of close finishes. As for Test matches you will rarely see it getting over in the last few overs. I am extremely happy that Mumbai Cricket Association has started T20 Mumbai league. Mumbai has produced some incredible cricketers and with this league coming to Mumbai it will give a lot of opportunities to the youngsters. The idea is to get together and celebrate cricket. Such a kind of league has never been played before in Mumbai so there is a lot of enthusiasm and excitement amongst the crowd. While playing Ranji trophy our fans have stood with us throughout and this is what we will want to have with T20 Mumbai League too.’’

Cricket is the religion in India and T20 is the fast-growing cricket form which has become a brand in itself. Being associated with Mumbai T20 league it is a smart move by RED FM to target the local listeners with a mass centric game.

The matches commenced on Sunday 11 March and are played at the Wankhade stadium will featuring stalwarts like Ajinkya Rahane and Prithvi Shaw.