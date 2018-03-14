Indigo 91.9 launches a new show Mind.Fit with Dr. Shyam Bhat

MUMBAI: Being fit and healthy in a stressful life is a must today, especially for the youth. Keeping this in mind, Indigo 91.9 FM who mainly targets the youth of Bengaluru and Goa, launched a new show Mind.Fit. The show will be hosted by a well-known mental wellness and meditation expert Dr. Shyam Bhat. For the first time on radio, this new show aims at helping listeners rediscover inner peace, put minds at ease and build a positive work environment, through exclusively curated content for mind and body wellness. Mind.Fit that was launched last week is aired every Thursday from 9 pm onwards.

The new show, launched in association with a health and lifestyle startup Cure.fit, aims to cover mental fitness and well-being. Hosted by Dr. Shyam Bhat, a pioneer of Integrative Medicine and holistic psychiatry in India, Mind.Fit integrates a classical style of Hatha yoga with mindfulness and breath work.

For Indigo, the new show augments well with their path-breaking fitness show – The Fitness Hour which has gained immense popularity. With the launch of Mind.Fit, Indigo 91.9 can now boast of a complete fitness regime for listeners to work on their physical and mental well-being.