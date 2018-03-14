RadioandMusic
RNM
| 14 Mar 2018
radio
News
Indigo 91.9 launches a new show Mind.Fit with Dr. Shyam Bhat
Events
Event Management | 02 Feb 2018

Kochi gets ready to host Mojo Rising Season 2 Music Festival

MUMBAI:  Mathrubhumi Group’s youth music channel, Kappa TV is all set to host Kerala’s most popular music festival Mojo Rising Season 2 on 10- 11 February, Bolgathy Palace, Kochi. Mojo rising, music fest has been curated by the makers of the celebrated indie show ‘Music Mojo’ in Kappa TV.The second...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Private FM Stations | Mind.Fit | Dr. Shyam Bhat | Bengaluru | Goa | Cure.fit |

MUMBAI: Being fit and healthy in a stressful life is a must today, especially for the youth. Keeping this in mind, Indigo 91.9 FM who mainly targets the youth of Bengaluru and Goa, launched a new show Mind.Fit. The show will be hosted by a well-known mental wellness and meditation expert Dr. Shyam Bhat. For the first time on radio, this new show aims at helping listeners rediscover inner peace, put minds at ease and build a positive work environment, through exclusively curated content for mind and body wellness. Mind.Fit that was launched last week is aired every Thursday from 9 pm onwards.

The new show, launched in association with a health and lifestyle startup Cure.fit, aims to cover mental fitness and well-being. Hosted by Dr. Shyam Bhat, a pioneer of Integrative Medicine and holistic psychiatry in India, Mind.Fit integrates a classical style of Hatha yoga with mindfulness and breath work.

For Indigo, the new show augments well with their path-breaking fitness show – The Fitness Hour which has gained immense popularity. With the launch of Mind.Fit, Indigo 91.9 can now boast of a complete fitness regime for listeners to work on their physical and mental well-being.

related stories
private fm stations  |  14 Mar 2018

RED FM comes on board as radio partner for T20 Mumbai League

MUMBAI: RED FM came on board as the official radio partner for the inaugural T20 Mumbai League. The Mumbai T20 league has divided the city into six zones which are Mumbai North West, Mumbai North East, Mumbai North, Mumbai North Central, Mumbai South and Mumbai South Central respectively.

private fm stations  |  12 Mar 2018

BIG FM celebrates New Year, new beginnings with Gudi Padwa and Ugadi

MUMBAI:  BIG FM, is all set to bring in Gudi Padwa in Maharashtra and Ugadi in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh in its utmost grandeur.

resources  |  10 Mar 2018

BIG FM makes a move in Mumbai and Kolkata

MUMBAI: In Week 8, the radio stations leaded in the first position same as last week. On observing Week 7 and Week 8, BIG FM made an upward move in Mumbai and Kolkata.

explore RNMbiz

music

regulators

mobile digital

resources

radio

year ender

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2018 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group