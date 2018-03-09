RadioandMusic
Chandigarh Radio Mirchi Gang of Girls reunited on Women's Day
Private FM Stations | Charu | Ashi | Mehak | Radio Mirchi | Chandigarh | Mirchi Gang of Girls | Sunanda Sharma | Bhanu Pratap Chauhan |

MUMBAI: Women’s Day is when everyone everywhere celebrates the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. There are campaigns and initiatives around the world to support the achievement of gender parity and women’s empowerment.

After getting overwhelming response and appreciation last year, Mirchi Chandigarh once again caused a stir in the city this Women’s Day by organising Season 2 of Mirchi Gang of Girls. The activity had a group of women led by Mirchi RJs Charu, Ashi and Mehak in their cars, jeeps and on bikes hit the roads of Chandigarh.

The drive started at Sukhna Lake and went onto Mata ka Chowk, Kisan Bhawan, Piccadilly Chowk, Gurudwara Chowk and back covering a total distance of approximately 15 kms. The Mirchi Gang of Girls drive was flagged off by popular Pollywood Singer, Sunanda Sharma, who was very excited and enthusiastic to be a part of the event. The rally was conducted with the support of CITCO and Exotic Grandeur and attended by many senior women officials of the Police Department.

Speaking about the initiative, Punjab and HP Sr. VP and Cluster Head Bhanu Pratap Chauhan, said, “Team Mirchi is extremely happy to bring the second edition of Mirchi Gang Of Girls to honour and celebrate the strength of women. We are humbled by the response and love we get from all the women in Chandigarh.”

Exotic Grandeur and CITCO completely supported this drive and made sure such initiatives are must for the society to showcase women empowerment.

Radio Mirchi salutes the spirit of Womanhood!

