MY FM concludes the sixth season of Jiyo Dil Se Awards

MUMBAI: MY FM concluded the sixth edition of Jiyo Dil Se Awards, presented by LIC, over a glittering evening in Nagpur. Jiyo dil se awards is annual brand property of MY FM. Jiyo Dil Se awards acknowledge and recognize the work of the common man in bringing about a positive difference to the society and spreading happiness in the society at large.

The evening saw the rise of 18 unsung heroes. The chief guest for the Award function was Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Minister of Energy, Maharashtra. Bollywood’s most versatile singer, Javed Ali enthralled the audience with his electrifying and engaging performance. Illuminati group thrilled the audience with their U.V act performance.

Facilitating the winners, Minister for Energy, Chandrashekhar Bawankule said, “It’s my pleasure to be associated with such a great initiative taken by MY FM. I feel very honoured to be a part of this event and meet such wonderful people doing some extra ordinary work. It’s very motivational for our society.”

Speaking at the awards night, MY FM Business Head Rahul Namjoshi said “I am very proud the way Jiyo Dil Se Award has shaped up. The most integral part that keeps us moving is the enthusiasm of the people who come forward and participate. We not only discover the gems of our society but we also give them a platform to showcase their work and also become an inspiration to millions of other people. Season 6 also happen to be the biggest of all the seasons as this time more than 2500 people witnessed the grand finale at Nagpur.”

The Award ceremony was a culmination of a tedious process which lasted for over a period of three months. The entries were shortlisted by eminent jury and put up in public domain for voting the winners. The results were tabulated by Ernst and Young, the Process Advisor and official tabulators for the awards.