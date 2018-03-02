Nisha Narayanan honoured 'The Most Enterprising Leader of Asia'

MUMBAI: Nisha Narayanan who is currently the Chief Operating Officer at RED FM has been awarded as The Most Enterprising Leaders of Asia 2018. This award focuses on recognizing outstanding entrepreneurs and business leaders. The awards took place on the 28 February, Wednesday in Mumbai.

This is a platform where over 100 of Asia’s most successful business leaders come together to share their experiences with each other and improvise their business networking.

RED FM COO Nisha Narayanan said, “This award recognises business leaders of the region as significant drivers and the backbone of the Indian economy. I am extremely honoured to accept this award and be recognized as one of The Most Enterprising Leaders of Asia. I want to thank the entire RED FM team, they've been absolutely amazing, and this award is a result of consistent hard work, effort and innovative entertainment formats our brand offers.”

Nisha Narayanan is a prominent figure in the radio industry who is considered a thought leader in areas such as programme planning, presenting, production and management. With a vision to take RED FM from just a broadcast company to a multi-platform entertainment company the RED FM mobile streaming app was also launched recently. Nisha firmly believes that the next level of growth for radio business will come from ancillary business built around the core brand & digital will be playing a lead role there.

While the radio industry is considered the sunshine industry with a growth of 18 per cent – 20 per cent CAGR by 2020, the industry stalwarts are working rigorously towards setting up a radio audience measurement system that would address the current faulty data collection method and the inadequate sample size to propel this growth rate further. Nisha Narayanan due to her very dynamic personality has been chosen unanimously to spearhead the committee consisting of representatives from across the industry, AROI and TRAI.

Being a leader in the radio industry, Nisha focuses on work not only from an entertainment perspective but also from a social cause perspective. With the brand philosophy of ‘Bajaate Raho’ it is but natural to take up social issues affecting its listeners and work closely with government bodies on them. ‘Bajao for a Cause’ is RED FM’s annual campaign where an initiative of social significance is taken and awareness and funds are raised to help the cause. The station has always been a socially aware and responsible brand. Campaigns like ‘Char Bottle Roz Ka’ – which talked about the hardships of the Mumbai traffic police during peak summers and the need to stay well hydrated while at work was highlighted, ‘Mumbai Khadde Mein ', an award-winning campaign and a cause of national debate are testimony to RED FM’s continued focus on the CSR space.