| 02 Mar 2018
Radio City takes up the cause for Road Safety with #'BlackandWhiteHoli'
Private FM Stations | Sonakshi Sinha | Diljit Dosanjh | Karan Wahi | Urvashi Rautela | Kartik Aryan | Radio City | #BlackandWhiteHoli | RJ Salil | RJ Archana | Vishwanath Mahadeshwar | Holi

MUMBAI: Radio City, has launched #BlackandWhiteHoli, an initiative aimed at improving road safety in Mumbai. Spearheaded by the popular duo of Radio City, RJ Salil and RJ Archana of ‘Kasa Kai Mumbai’, the initiative aims at reducing road accidents due to not being able to spot speed breakers and zebra crossings. Radio City has joined forces with ‘Chal Rang De’, a non-profit organization on a mission to make Mumbai gorgeous again, to paint speed breakers in black and white, thereby enhancing their visibility. The activity that kicked-off on in February will continue for a fortnight till the festival of Holi in March. 

A recent study showed that around 30 per cent of road accidents take place because of lack of visibility of speed breakers and zebra crossings. Additionally, around 42 per cent people get an E-challan for overstepping lines at zebra crossings. Radio City’s #BlackandWhiteHoli aims to reduce these occurrences by addressing this pressing social issue by bringing together the spirit of Mumbai.

As a part of the on air campaign, Radio City invites listeners in Mumbai to dial in and identify specific areas of the city where speed breakers need to be painted. Subsequently, Radio City RJ’s and team of Chal Rang De will arrive at the location along with volunteers from schools, colleges and other organizations to paint speed breakers/ zebra crossings. Radio City has already covered key areas such as Carter Road in Bandra, Lokhandwala backroad Andheri, Bandra Kalanagar, Charkop Kandivali, Near Grand Hyatt Santacruz, Powai Vihar, S.V. Road in Andheri, where BJP MLA Ameet Satam also lent his support. The initiative is supported by kids across locations who voluntarily participated to paint speed breakers.

Bollywood Celebrities like Sonakshi Sinha, Diljit Dosanjh, Karan Wahi, Urvashi Rautela, Kartik Aryan have supported and applauded our initiative. Till now, Radio City has received more than 600 calls and 700 + messages.

Voicing his admiration for the initiative, Mayor of Mumbai, Vishwanath Mahadeshwar said, “The idea of celebrating Holi with a social cause is a great thought. Numerous lives are lost, families are affected due to road mishaps and there is an immediate need to take action.  Painting speed breakers and zebra crossings is a simple yet effective way to prevent road accidents. #Blackandwhiteholi is a great demonstration of how private and Government bodies can come together to improve lives of citizens. Our association with Radio City this Holi, is a true depiction of leveraging the power of radio to introduce efficient governance and bring about a positive change in our city.’’

Radio City’s RJ Salil said, “Radio City’s #Blackandwhiteholi has been an overwhelming experience from being mere catalysts, we have witnessed a sea of change across Mumbai. Through this initiative, radio City has been able to bring in together the power of Mumbaikars for a great cause”

Radio City’s RJ Archana said, “Power of Radio is huge and I can certainly say this with full confidence because of the support that we have received for Radio City’s initiative #BlackandWhiteHoli, till now has been breath-taking. From young blood to children to senior citizens everyone has happily helped us paint speed breakers for safer Mumbai. Rag Rag Mein Mumbai City”

