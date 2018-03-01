BIG FM dedicates the month of MARCH to women with #ABMERIBAARI

MUMBAI: BIG FM, will celebrate March as the festive month of the women with #AbMeriBaari. The network will leverage its strength in story-telling with original content to promote woman empowerment for the entire month of March. Talented music director-singer Shekhar Ravjiani, will be the face of the initiative by narrating 12 unique stories. The activity will be extended on digital platforms with three best stories to be released in a video format. The first video will be released on the occasion of Women’s Day on 8 March across digital and social media platforms of the network.

The campaign thought seeded by BIG FM’s recently launched content incubator Thwink BIG clearly encapsulates the key messaging with layers of engagement through interesting stories on-air and on digital. This multi-platform approach will scale up the reach of the activity among a wider set of audience providing effective visibility to the partners.

Speaking about the activity, Thwink BIG Head Manish Karnatak said, “Every year around Women’s Day, the key subject remains women empowerment. However, we at BIG FMdidn’t want to just talk about it but also consciously embed it in the minds of the consumers by encouraging them to take initiative. #AbMeriBaari, through its unique stories will not only enlighten listeners about the value and the strength of women, but will also inspire them to do their bit by thanking her for her eternal spirit.”

Sharing his experience about leading #AbMeriBaari as part of BIG FM and Thwink’s Women’s Day initiative, renowned singer and music director Shekhar Ravjiani said, “The subject of women empowerment has been discussed and encouraged time and again. However, with #AbMeriBaari we are taking this thought a step ahead by involving the citizens to come forward and convert it into an action, a movement. I am proud to be a part of this unique initiative by the BIG FM and Thwink team. #AbMeriBaari encourages citizens to thank women for everything they do, and create awareness about acknowledging and reciprocating that, not just on Women’s Day, but each day of the year.”

#AbMeriBaari will acknowledge and celebrate womanhood by appealing consumers to thank the most important and inspiring women in their lives. Story-telling will form the central route of the activity with motivating original stories of women achievers engaging listeners throughout the month. Acclaimed music director Shekhar Ravjiani who has come on board as the face of the campaign, will invite listeners to join him in the campaign and share their stories as well. Extending his support further, he has also pledged to donate all the earning received through the campaign to Salaam Baalak Trust based in Delhi; an NGO that works towards child development.

BIG FM MJs will also encourage listeners to share stories of the woman who has been an inspiration to them in anyway and thank her on this occasion with a view to do something special for her. The social media platforms and on-air stations of the network will be a buzz with women oriented stories from listeners showcasing their strength in all walks of life.