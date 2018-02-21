RadioandMusic
RNM
| 21 Feb 2018
radio
Press Releases
Taal Namah Shivaye - an ode to Lord Shiva by MY FM
Events
Event Management | 02 Feb 2018

Kochi gets ready to host Mojo Rising Season 2 Music Festival

MUMBAI:  Mathrubhumi Group’s youth music channel, Kappa TV is all set to host Kerala’s most popular music festival Mojo Rising Season 2 on 10- 11 February, Bolgathy Palace, Kochi. Mojo rising, music fest has been curated by the makers of the celebrated indie show ‘Music Mojo’ in Kappa TV.The second...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Private FM Stations | MY FM | Lord Shiv | Mahashivratri | Rahul Namjoshi | ABP Majha | IBN Lokmat | Zee 24 hours | SAM TV |

MUMBAI: Mahashivratri, the festival of overcoming darkness and ignorance in life is often observed by remembering Lord Shiva and chanting prayers. Devotees observe fasts and lot of them practice meditation. This year MY FM celebrated the festival musically in Nasik.

In the early hours of morning at 7:30am, 104.2 MY FM with 104 tabla players offered a muscial ordination to Lord Shiv at Swayambhu  Someshwashwar Temple; the oldest temple in Nasik. The team of MY FM, 104 tabla players along with the devotees of Lord Shiv welcomed and offered their prayers in the form of Taal (a musical note). The 35 minutes of musical journey was made enchanting and a divine experience for everyone present at the venue. The RJ’s were live throughout the occasion.

The festival witnessed luminary from Nasik such as CP Ravindra Singal and numerous other MLAs who graced the occasion with their presence.

The event was covered by various media houses such as National Marathi News channel like ABP Majha, IBN Lokmat, Zee 24 hours and SAM TV.

Commenting on the initiative, MY FM Business Head Rahul Namjoshi said, “MY FM is full of pride on this occasion. It has been our endeavor to do things differently; we tried a unique format on the occasion of Mahashivratri and the response has been outstanding.”

related stories
marketing and advertising  |  20 Feb 2018

Several new categories added in India Radio Forum Awards

New Delhi: A total of 46 awards in programming, talent, promotion and marketing, and advertising in radio will be given away by the India Radio Forum 2018.

private fm stations  |  14 Feb 2018

BIG FM with Saregama Yoodlee Films bring 'Kuchh Bheege Alfaaz' on radio

MUMBAI: BIG FM is adding to its legacy of providing entertainment based on original content with its dedicated Valentine’s week activity.

private fm stations  |  14 Feb 2018

Radio stations go beyond ordinary this V-Day

MUMBAI: The year’s most awaited day for people truly madly in love is here, the V-Day. Partners celebrate the day filled with surprises, love and happiness. Adding on to this, radio stations have special plans for their listeners.

explore RNMbiz

resources

mobile digital

radio

year ender

music

regulators

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2018 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group