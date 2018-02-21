Taal Namah Shivaye - an ode to Lord Shiva by MY FM

MUMBAI: Mahashivratri, the festival of overcoming darkness and ignorance in life is often observed by remembering Lord Shiva and chanting prayers. Devotees observe fasts and lot of them practice meditation. This year MY FM celebrated the festival musically in Nasik.

In the early hours of morning at 7:30am, 104.2 MY FM with 104 tabla players offered a muscial ordination to Lord Shiv at Swayambhu Someshwashwar Temple; the oldest temple in Nasik. The team of MY FM, 104 tabla players along with the devotees of Lord Shiv welcomed and offered their prayers in the form of Taal (a musical note). The 35 minutes of musical journey was made enchanting and a divine experience for everyone present at the venue. The RJ’s were live throughout the occasion.

The festival witnessed luminary from Nasik such as CP Ravindra Singal and numerous other MLAs who graced the occasion with their presence.

The event was covered by various media houses such as National Marathi News channel like ABP Majha, IBN Lokmat, Zee 24 hours and SAM TV.

Commenting on the initiative, MY FM Business Head Rahul Namjoshi said, “MY FM is full of pride on this occasion. It has been our endeavor to do things differently; we tried a unique format on the occasion of Mahashivratri and the response has been outstanding.”