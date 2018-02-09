Radio City brings back the Indie Revolution with 'Radio City Freedom Awards 5.0'

MUMBAI: Radio City has geared up to entertain music enthusiasts with the launch of the fifth edition of country’s definitive independent music awards, Jockey presents Radio City Freedom Awards 5.0’ driven by Skoda. Successfully into its fifth edition, RCFA strives to search and reward India’s greatest independent bands across various genres and languages. Radio City Freedom Awards this year is all set to take a tour across the country with 13 live gigs in 10 languages across eight cities.

Radio City Freedom Awards 5.0 kick started with the first gig in Chennai on 8 February with performances by ‘Oorka’ and ‘LIVE Banned’ at the Bay 146. The live show witnessed phenomenal participation from music enthusiasts in Chennai especially from the independent music community. This gig will be followed by scintillating performances by renowned Indie bands in eight cities. The grand finale and gala award night is scheduled to be held in Mumbai in March at Glocal Junction.

Radio City Freedom Awards in its fifth edition has evolved to become a countrywide movement that promotes new sounds of the new generation with a perfect amalgamation of modern music with a traditional touch through their songs with the theme of ‘Sounds of the Soil’. Musicians and bands ranging across genres such as Hip-Hop, Folk Fusion, Pop, Rock, Metal and Electronica and winner from every category will be crowned the country’s top independent artist. RCFA 5.0 will constitute of a highly acclaimed jury including Luke Kenny, Ritnika Nayan, Vehrnon Ibrahim, Atul Churamani and Yotam Agam among others.

Commenting on the launch of RCFA 5.0, Radio City CEO Abraham Thomas, said, “After successful four editions of Radio City Freedom Awards, this year the property has grown multiple folds to 13 gigs across 8 cities and has clearly become the most credible and definitive recognition in the indie space. We have witnessed immense success in the past four editions and are confident that RCFA 5.0 will, once again, establish music as the universal language.”

Digital Media-Jagran, COO, Rachna Kanwar said, “Radio City Freedom Awards has grown by leaps and bounds over the last five years. Today, RCFA has become the annual celebration of the connect between our online indie music stations and the tremendous variety of original music being created in every part of the country. This year we are happy to welcome some new members in our Jury and thankful to the ones who have been there with us for the last five years. The buzz getting generated around the nominations is heartening and we are hopeful of a fabulous response.”

Jockey, President – Sales and Marketing, M. C. Cariappa, says, “We at Jockey are extremely excited to associate with Radio City Freedom Awards 5.0, which recognises and provides a phenomenal pedestal for independent artists. We look forward to this exciting journey along with Radio City in unearthing fabulous talent across the country.”

Popular Musician, actor, director and a member of this year’s jury, Luke Kenny, said “The beauty of indie music is often overlooked with all the hype around the mainstream artists. Radio City Freedom Awards is a great initiative to recognize the vast pool of creative talent of this country. It is an honour and a privilege to be a part of this unique platform that gives a voice to artistes who dare to go off the beaten track. I look forward to a great season full of exciting and entertaining performances from the passionate musicians of this gifted country.”

Radio City Freedom Awards 5.0 will recognize musicians across categories including Best Hip Hop/ Rap Artist, Best Folk Fusion Artist, Best Pop Artist, Best Rock Artist, Best Metal Artist and Best Electronica Artist. Launched in 2013, Radio City Freedom Awards have provided a platform for the relatively lesser known Indie musicians to make a mark for themselves in the presence of revered names in the indie industry.