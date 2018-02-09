BIG FM announces Benadryl Big Golden Voice Season 5 winner

MUMBAI: BIG FM’s popular on-air singing talent hunt-Benadryl BIG Golden Voice Season 5 concluded in Mumbai with the city’s Nihar Shembekar being titled as the winner. Ace music director Anu Malik who served as the judge announced Nihar as the winner, while praising him for his melodious voice. The event was held at Hard Rock Café in Mumbai where the top 10 finalists competed for the coveted title. As the winner of Benadryl BIG Golden Voice Season 5, Nihar will get an opportunity to record a single with a renowned label.

The participants on the show went through rigorous rounds and the Top 10 were chosen to enter the finale. Each of them was mentored by renowned singers / music composers such as Kavita Seth, Prajakta Shukre, Aishwarya Majmudar, Shahid Mallya, Shivangi Bhayana, Hamsika Iyer, Vishal Mishra, Digvijay Singh, Harish Moyal and Rupali Moghe. Among many other highlights, Benadryl BIG Golden Voice also introduced webisodes this season where each of the Top 10 contestants were introduced and they got a chance to sing with their respective mentors.

Speaking on his association with BIG FM and Benadryl BIG Golden Voice-Season 5, Anu Malik said, “India is filled with immense talent and ‘Benadryl BIG Golden Voice’ is one such platform that gives singers an opportunity to showcase it. I am honoured to be a part of this delightful property. The on-air show takes it a step further and motivates genuine talent to fulfil their dreams and create a mark in the music industry. We have discovered great talent through the show and in my opinion, all 10 contestants are winners.”

Commenting on being titled the winner of Season 5, Nihar Shembekar shared, “It feels surreal to have won the title of Benadryl BIG Golden Voice Season 5. It has certainly been an experience of a lifetime to have been mentored by some of the most renowned singers in the industry and then to have proved my mettle as a singer on the show. I am elated and cannot thank BIG FM enough for this wonderful opportunity and encourage budding singers out there to shed their inhibitions and take the leap with such platforms that truly respect and recognize real talent.”

Speaking about the finale and sharing her experience of judging the participants, singer and mentor Kavita Seth said, “Benadryl BIG Golden Voice has certainly proved to be a platform of mettle and worth over the years. It was a great experience to witness such vast talent together on one single platform. I would say this experience will stay with me forever. I wish all the very best to Nihar and all the other participants to continue showcasing their best skills and fulfil their dreams.”

Mumbai's Nihar holds a management degree from Symbiosis University and has also studied sound recording at the prestigious Mumbai University. The winner already has a Marathi song to his credit along with the popular number from Gadar - Ek Prem Katha (2001) – Udja Kale Kawan that he sang as a child artist at the age of 11.