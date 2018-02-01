RadioandMusic
RNM
| 02 Feb 2018
radio
News
MY FM celebrates 10th Anniversary at Raipur
Events
Magnetic Words
| 28 Nov 2017

Magnetic Words returns with a stellar line-up of speakers

MUMBAI: Globally recognised as one of the most beautiful festivals in the world for its blend of heritage arts mixed with contemporary culture, Magnetic Fields has quickly come to be associated with pushing future-facing sounds and alternative culture.In 2016, Magnetic Fields became the first music...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Private FM Stations | MY FM | Dainik Bhaskar | Raipur | Udaipur | Jodhpur | Indore | Bhopal | Gwalior | Nagpur | Jalandar | Chandigarh | Amritsar | Ajmer | Bilaspur | Rahul Namjoshi | Vipul Goyal | Sandeep Sharma |

MUMBAI: Dainik Bhaskar’s MY FM successfully completes a decade in Raipur. It was in 2007 when the station was launched and now it has entered the 11th year of entertaining its listeners. The channel made a record by conducting live show for 100 hours nonstop.

The entire city was a witness to the celebrations which commenced from 16 of January, 2018 at 2 pm keeping the listeners glued to the radio with prizes and goodies every hour.

The day was celebrated with two stand-up comedians Vipul Goyal and Sandeep Sharma kept the audiences in giggles throughout the show. One of the main highlights of the event was the 100ft cake. The lip smacking cake took over everyone’s eyeballs. The tall cake was relished by all present for the celebration.

Commenting on the initiative MY FM Business Head Rahul Namjoshi, said, “It’s been a wonderful journey at Raipur, we are humbled at the love showered by the people of the city. MY FM continues to enjoy the undisputed decade long leadership here and are committed to give unadulterated entertainment to our listeners.

As the brand entered the markets of radio industry from 2006-2007, it started celebrating its successful one decade in various station. This year, the station will soon complete a decade in various other stations like Udaipur, Jodhpur, Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, Nagpur , Jalandar, Chandigarh, Amritsar, Ajmer and Bilaspur.

related stories
private fm stations  |  01 Feb 2018

BIG FM's Atul Razdan talks on adult contemporary genre and 2018 plans

MUMBAI: Just before 2017 came to an end, BIG FM launched a new show with the ace composer of Bollywood – Anu Malik. With the launching of its new show called The 90’s Show with Anu Malik, BIG FM re-positioned itself with entering into adult contemporary genre.

private fm stations  |  30 Jan 2018

BIG FM announced top 10 finalists of Benadryl Big Golden Voice Season 5

MUMBAI: BIG FM’s on-air singing talent hunt Benadryl BIG Golden Voice has successfully reached the fifth season and announced its top 10 finalists of the fifth season.

private fm stations  |  26 Jan 2018

Radio stations celebrate Republic Day in a unique way

MUMBAI: We are well aware of the importance of Republic Day. It was this day when Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of independent India declared the Indian Constitution.

explore RNMbiz

mobile digital

resources

radio

year ender

music

regulators

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2018 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group