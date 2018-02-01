MY FM celebrates 10th Anniversary at Raipur

MUMBAI: Dainik Bhaskar’s MY FM successfully completes a decade in Raipur. It was in 2007 when the station was launched and now it has entered the 11th year of entertaining its listeners. The channel made a record by conducting live show for 100 hours nonstop.

The entire city was a witness to the celebrations which commenced from 16 of January, 2018 at 2 pm keeping the listeners glued to the radio with prizes and goodies every hour.

The day was celebrated with two stand-up comedians Vipul Goyal and Sandeep Sharma kept the audiences in giggles throughout the show. One of the main highlights of the event was the 100ft cake. The lip smacking cake took over everyone’s eyeballs. The tall cake was relished by all present for the celebration.

Commenting on the initiative MY FM Business Head Rahul Namjoshi, said, “It’s been a wonderful journey at Raipur, we are humbled at the love showered by the people of the city. MY FM continues to enjoy the undisputed decade long leadership here and are committed to give unadulterated entertainment to our listeners.

As the brand entered the markets of radio industry from 2006-2007, it started celebrating its successful one decade in various station. This year, the station will soon complete a decade in various other stations like Udaipur, Jodhpur, Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, Nagpur , Jalandar, Chandigarh, Amritsar, Ajmer and Bilaspur.