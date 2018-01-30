BIG FM announced top 10 finalists of Benadryl Big Golden Voice Season 5

MUMBAI: BIG FM’s on-air singing talent hunt Benadryl BIG Golden Voice has successfully reached the fifth season and announced its top 10 finalists of the fifth season. The winner of the show will get a mega opportunity to not only sing a song composed by ace music director and judge Anu Malik, but also feature in the music video.

Speaking on his association Anu Malik said, “India is filled with immense talent and Benadryl BIG Golden Voice is one such platform that gives singers an opportunity to showcase it. I am honoured to be a part of this delightful property. The on-air show takes it a step further and motivates genuine talent to fulfill their dreams and create a mark in the music industry. We have discovered great talent through the show and in my opinion, all 10 contestants are winners. May the best win.”

Commenting on the occasion, mentor Kavita Seth said, “I want to thank BIG FM for creating a wonderful show and a platform like Benadryl BIG Golden Voice and bring to the fore such great talent. It is my utmost pleasure to be a part of the show as a mentor.”

The top 10 finalists were selected through audience voting from a pool of 30 contestants on the show. Judge Anu Malik will pick the winner from the top competitors during national finale to be held on 3 February 2018.

The participants have also been mentored by leading musicians of the industry such as Kavita Seth, Prajakta Shukre, Aishwarya Majmudar, Shahid Mallya, Shivangi Bhayana, Hamsika Iyer, Vishal Mishra, Digvijay Singh, Harish Moyal and Rupali Moghe. They have been mentoring the contestants, grooming their skills and turning them into perfectionists to compete in the finale for the coveted title.

BIG FM also released 10 original songs along with their music videos for each of the top 10 finalists with their mentors. The riveting videos have been released on BIG FM’s digital platforms and the offerings have gained immense popularity amongst the audience. Some of the esteemed mentors have already expressed their desire to work with the talented bunch for their upcoming projects.