RadioandMusic
RNM
| 30 Jan 2018
radio
News
BIG FM announced top 10 finalists of Benadryl Big Golden Voice Season 5
Events
Magnetic Words
| 28 Nov 2017

Magnetic Words returns with a stellar line-up of speakers

MUMBAI: Globally recognised as one of the most beautiful festivals in the world for its blend of heritage arts mixed with contemporary culture, Magnetic Fields has quickly come to be associated with pushing future-facing sounds and alternative culture.In 2016, Magnetic Fields became the first music...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Private FM Stations | Big FM | Benadryl Big Golden Voice | Season 5 | Anu Malik | Kavita Seth | Prajakta Shukre | Aishwarya Majmudar | Shahid Mallya | Shivangi Bhayana | Hamsika Iyer | Vishal Mishra | Digvijay Singh | Harish Moyal | Rupali Moghe |

MUMBAI: BIG FM’s on-air singing talent hunt Benadryl BIG Golden Voice has successfully reached the fifth season and announced its top 10 finalists of the fifth season. The winner of the show will get a mega opportunity to not only sing a song composed by ace music director and judge Anu Malik, but also feature in the music video.

Speaking on his association Anu Malik said, “India is filled with immense talent and Benadryl BIG Golden Voice is one such platform that gives singers an opportunity to showcase it. I am honoured to be a part of this delightful property. The on-air show takes it a step further and motivates genuine talent to fulfill their dreams and create a mark in the music industry. We have discovered great talent through the show and in my opinion, all 10 contestants are winners. May the best win.”

Commenting on the occasion, mentor Kavita Seth said, “I want to thank BIG FM for creating a wonderful show and a platform like Benadryl BIG Golden Voice and bring to the fore such great talent. It is my utmost pleasure to be a part of the show as a mentor.”

The top 10 finalists were selected through audience voting from a pool of 30 contestants on the show. Judge Anu Malik will pick the winner from the top competitors during national finale to be held on 3 February 2018.

The participants have also been mentored by leading musicians of the industry such as Kavita Seth, Prajakta Shukre, Aishwarya Majmudar, Shahid Mallya, Shivangi Bhayana, Hamsika Iyer, Vishal Mishra, Digvijay Singh, Harish Moyal and Rupali Moghe. They have been mentoring the contestants, grooming their skills and turning them into perfectionists to compete in the finale for the coveted title.

BIG FM also released 10 original songs along with their music videos for each of the top 10 finalists with their mentors. The riveting videos have been released on BIG FM’s digital platforms and the offerings have gained immense popularity amongst the audience. Some of the esteemed mentors have already expressed their desire to work with the talented bunch for their upcoming projects.

related stories
private fm stations  |  26 Jan 2018

Radio stations celebrate Republic Day in a unique way

MUMBAI: We are well aware of the importance of Republic Day. It was this day when Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of independent India declared the Indian Constitution.

private fm stations  |  25 Jan 2018

BIG FM to create incremental value for stakeholders with a centralized competency centre

MUMBAI: BIG FM has successfully set up a skills-based competency centre at Indore. The centralised set up is fully-equipped to serve the unique demands of stakeholders pertaining to copies and sound production for North, West and Central regions of the country.

private fm stations  |  24 Jan 2018

Indigo FM to go live from Grammy Awards

MUMBAI: The stage is set for an incredible Grammy Awards Ceremony and to help listeners catch up with all the Grammy action, Indigo FM, has put together a program leading up to the award ceremony.

explore RNMbiz

music

regulators

mobile digital

resources

radio

year ender

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2018 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group