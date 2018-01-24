Indigo FM to go live from Grammy Awards

MUMBAI: The stage is set for an incredible Grammy Awards Ceremony and to help listeners catch up with all the Grammy action, Indigo FM, has put together a program leading up to the award ceremony. The radio station will celebrate the Grammy Awards, starting from Sunday 28 January, by broadcasting only the best of Grammy-nominated and winning songs all through the day.

This will be followed by real-time updates of all the action on 29 January, taking listeners through the highs and lows from the award ceremony, as the music community comes together to recognize the artistic achievements for the year gone by. The Grammy Awards continues its rich legacy and ongoing growth as the premier outlet for honouring achievements in the recording arts and supporting the music community.

Indigo FM will celebrate and recognize the achievements of the artists from the English music industry as they pay tribute to the best of International music in their own special way.