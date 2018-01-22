RadioandMusic
The winners of the 10th Royal Stag Mirchi Music Awards
MUMBAI: 2017 was a great year for Bollywood music with many big releases like Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Jagga JasoosSecret Superstar and many more getting critical and popular acclaim from audiences. The members of the Grand Jury of the Royal Stag Mirchi Music Awards met today to screen the nominations and choose the winners from among the shortlisted entries across categories.

The Grand Jury of the Royal Stag Mirchi Music Awards includes legends of Bollywood like Chairperson Kavita Krishnamurthy, Prasoon Joshi, Sameer, Irshad Kamil, Ramesh Sippy, Subhash Ghai, Sudhir Mishra, Madhur Bhandarkar, Ashutosh Gowarikar, Anu Mallik, Shanker Mahadevan, Pritam, Lalit Pandit, Milind Srivastava, LouizBanks, Sulemaan, Alka Yagnik, Sadhana Sargam, Ila Arun, Saapna Mukherjee, Suresh Wadkar, Roop Kumar Rathod, Talit Aziz, Pankaj Udhas, Hariharan, Shaan, Milind Shrivastava and Shailendra Singh. This year the jury was ruthless when it came to remixes of old songs, and were adamant that only the original compositions be awarded. The jury was responding to the spate of remixes that 2017 has seen.

The winners of the 10th Royal Stag Mirchi Music Awards will be announced in a grand award ceremony on 28 January 2018, at Dome@NSCI, Mumbai. Similar to last year, the award ceremony will be open to the public this year as well. Limited tickets for the show are available for sale on Bookmyshow.

On this occasion Radio Mirchi MD and CEO Prashant Panday stated, "As always, Mirchi Music Awards is a tribute to the remarkable talent that we have in the industry. We are always grateful to the Jury members who give their valuable time to judge and choose the winners. As we always say ‘Music koMirchi ka salaam!’”

Grand Jury Chairperson Kavita Krishnamurthy said, “I want to congratulate all the nominees for their outstanding work. Mirchi Music Awards being the only award show exclusively for the Music Industry is very important as it celebrates the talent we have in our country. It gives me immense pleasure to be associated with it. All the best to each one of the nominees.”

