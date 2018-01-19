RadioandMusic
| 20 Jan 2018
Indigo gives an all-expense experience to the Virgin Radio Redfest 2018 in Dubai
MUMBAI: The stage is set and Dubai is ready for you. Indigo, Bengaluru's favorite international radio station is giving listeners an opportunity to win all expense paid Indigo Experience in Dubai. With the fifth edition of the Virgin Radio Redfest scheduled for 8-9 February, the event promises to be as exciting as it can get. The artist line-up features The Chainsmokers, Kesha, Marshmello, Bebe Rexha, Craig David, Plus Russ, Kelli-Leigh, Anthony Touma and many more.

Now Indigo listeners have a chance to witness this music spectacle at Dubai Media City Amphitheatre, all by tuning into Indigo FM. Listeners need to tune in and follow the cue from the Indigo RJs to win an all-expense-paid trip to witness the Virgin Radio Redfest 2018.

