Radio Mirchi announces the sixth edition of Mirchi Music Awards Marathi
MUMBAI: Radio Mirchi today announced the sixth edition of its much celebrated Marathi music extravaganza, Mirchi Music Awards Marathi. The Marathi music industry is brought together on the red carpet, wrapped with music and awards that brighten the night for all the stars. A stage to recognize and felicitate the musical genius of the Marathi music industry, MMA Marathi is in its sixth year now and is a highly appreciated and recognized music award ceremony, owing to the fair judgment by a panel of esteemed judges and jury.

Ahead of today’s declaration of the Mirchi Music Awards Marathi, the panelists comprising of the Marathi music industry’s stalwarts congregated to analyze and evaluate 2018’s nominations in the different categories. The assembled jury members scrutinized the award nominees and adjudged the winners. This acclaimed jury, chaired over by none other than the melodious Aarati Ankalikar and headed by the delightful Suresh Wadkar, comprised of award-winning music producer Ashish Keskar, Harshit Abhiraj music composer of the Nad Khula fame, Chandrashekhar Mahamuni, a powerhouse performer, singer-composer Nikhil Mahamuni, Mrunmayi Phatak, a singer par excellence, Cynthia Furtado the diverse singer and performer, the National award winner Anjali Marathe, music director and singer Dhanashree Ganatra, singer Savaniee Ravindrra, music arranger Chaitanya Adkar, actor Ajay Purkar, singer and music composer Rishikesh Kamerkar, sound engineer Avdhoot Wadkar, Yash Raj’s favourite sound recordist Vijay Dayal, singer-composer Vishwajeet Joshi, Award winning lyricist Manndar Cholkar, singer Milind Ingle of the Gaarva fame, Ajay-Atul’s favourite singer Yogita Godboley, National award winning music composer Rohit Nagbhide, poet Vaibhav Joshi, singer Kavita Paudwal, producer, singer and anchor Nehha Rajpal, and singer and composer Rahul Ranade.

Reminiscing his association and memories of Mirchi Music Awards Marathi, the Jury head Suresh Wadkar said, “Mirchi Music Awards is one of the fairest, honest and enjoyable music awards for the Marathi music fraternity. Being associated with it for the last five years and the sixth this time round, I feel immense joy and pride. An award ceremony of this kind makes the musicians work harder and spin magic with their compositions to leave us all spellbound. Heading the jury bestows me with the additional responsibility of not only judging fairly and in an unbiased manner but also guiding the illustrated group of panelists. I am excited about this and awaiting a grand celebration! Here’s wishing luck to all the award nominees and may the best win.”

Elated, announcing the awards West and Central Radio Mirchi Regional Director Madhuri Bhosale said, “Mirchi Music Awards Marathi gives us a chance to be associated with the best of the Marathi Music industry and to felicitate the genius therein. The Marathi Music industry has grown magnanimously and has received critical and public appreciation and acclaim over the past few years. It then becomes important that we create an environment to encourage the musicians to astound us all with their art. MMA Marathi is that opportunity where the veterans and maestros of the Marathi Music industry become our panellists and esteemed jury members, allowing us to enjoy their presence. With this sixth edition, we wish to surpass our best, and put up a grand musical evening awarding the best.”

